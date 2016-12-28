ECHL Transactions - December 28
December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016:
Allen:
Add Eric Roy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Colorado:
Add Michael Colantone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Skoff, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on reserve
Elmira:
Add Colin Murray, F signed contract
Delete Colin Murray, F traded to Greenville
Florida:
Delete Matt Skoff, G traded to Colorado [12/27]
Fort Wayne:
Add Frank Schumacher, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bobby Shea, D loaned to Rochester
Greenville:
Add Colin Murray, F added to active roster (traded from Elmira)
Delete Spiro Goulakos, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas (NHL) [12/27]
Add Miro Karjalainen, D activated from reserve
Manchester:
Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Delete Rick Pinkston, D loaned to Milwaukee
Missouri:
Add Tyler Parks, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Samuel Barnett, G released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Delete Brenden Walker, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Quad City:
Add Ned Lukacevic, F signed contract, added to roster
Delete Ned Lukacevic, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Austin Lotz, G recalled by Tucson (AHL)
Reading:
Add Matt Hilbert, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Austin Lotz, G assigned by Tucson (AHL)
Delete Matt Hilbert, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
South Carolina:
Add Chris Kovalcik, G added as EBUG
Add Danny Federico, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Perrier, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kevin St. Pierre, G added as EBUG
Add Martin Nemcik, D activated from reserve
Add Alexis Vanier, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Carlson, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt DeBlouw, F placed on reserve
