ECHL Transactions - December 28

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016:

Allen:

Add Eric Roy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Colorado:

Add Michael Colantone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Skoff, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on reserve

Elmira:

Add Colin Murray, F signed contract

Delete Colin Murray, F traded to Greenville

Florida:

Delete Matt Skoff, G traded to Colorado [12/27]

Fort Wayne:

Add Frank Schumacher, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bobby Shea, D loaned to Rochester

Greenville:

Add Colin Murray, F added to active roster (traded from Elmira)

Delete Spiro Goulakos, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas (NHL) [12/27]

Add Miro Karjalainen, D activated from reserve

Manchester:

Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Delete Rick Pinkston, D loaned to Milwaukee

Missouri:

Add Tyler Parks, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Samuel Barnett, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Delete Brenden Walker, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Quad City:

Add Ned Lukacevic, F signed contract, added to roster

Delete Ned Lukacevic, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Austin Lotz, G recalled by Tucson (AHL)

Reading:

Add Matt Hilbert, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Austin Lotz, G assigned by Tucson (AHL)

Delete Matt Hilbert, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

South Carolina:

Add Chris Kovalcik, G added as EBUG

Add Danny Federico, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Perrier, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kevin St. Pierre, G added as EBUG

Add Martin Nemcik, D activated from reserve

Add Alexis Vanier, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Carlson, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt DeBlouw, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.