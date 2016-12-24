ECHL Transactions - December 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016:

Alaska:

Delete Yan-Pavel Laplante, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver (NHL)

Allen:

Delete Kale Kerbashian, D placed on reserve [12/23]

Delete Aaron Gens, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10) [12/23]

Atlanta:

Delete Austin Keiser, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Stephon Thorne, F activated from reserve [12/23]

Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on reserve [12/23]

Idaho:

Add Joe Faust, D returned from loan to Texas [12/23]

Delete Miro Karjalainen, D placed on reserve [12/23]

Delete Thomas Hodges, G released as EBUG

