ECHL Transactions - December 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017:

Adirondack:

Add Mathieu Brodeur, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Allen:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve [12/22]

Add Marcus Basara, F activated from reserve [12/22]

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve [12/22]

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve [12/22]

Brampton:

Delete Marcus Hogberg, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Mitch Nylen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jonas Johansson, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Louick Marcotte, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cole Ully, F assigned from Texas by Dallas [12/22]

Delete Alexander Dahl, F placed on reserve [12/22]

Indy:

Add Troy Vance, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Joel Lowry, F returned from loan to Utica [12/22]

Norfolk:

Add Christian Horn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Sam Jardine, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Adam Vay, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

South Carolina:

Add Mike Krieg, D activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve

Delete Hampus Gustafsson, F recalled to Hershey by Washington

Worcester:

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Syner, F placed on reserve

