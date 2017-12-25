ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017:
Adirondack:
Add Mathieu Brodeur, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Allen:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve [12/22]
Add Marcus Basara, F activated from reserve [12/22]
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve [12/22]
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve [12/22]
Brampton:
Delete Marcus Hogberg, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Mitch Nylen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jonas Johansson, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Louick Marcotte, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cole Ully, F assigned from Texas by Dallas [12/22]
Delete Alexander Dahl, F placed on reserve [12/22]
Indy:
Add Troy Vance, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Joel Lowry, F returned from loan to Utica [12/22]
Norfolk:
Add Christian Horn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Sam Jardine, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Adam Vay, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
South Carolina:
Add Mike Krieg, D activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve
Delete Hampus Gustafsson, F recalled to Hershey by Washington
Worcester:
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Syner, F placed on reserve
Copyright © 2017 ECHL, All rights reserved.
ECHL news and updates
Our mailing address is:
ECHL 116 Village Blvd., Suite 230
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 25, 2017
- Monarchs Light up Royals, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Komets Blank Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Light up Brampton, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Angeli Plays Hero as Admirals Take Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Beast Score Two in Third Period But Drop Battle with Nailers - Brampton Beast
- Reading Heads into Holiday Break with 6-2 Loss to Monarchs - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Defeat Americans in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Forward Horn Joins Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears