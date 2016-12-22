ECHL Transactions - December 22
December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Elmira:
Travis Jeke, D from Adirondack
Kalamazoo:
Keegan Asmundson, G from Indy
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Fucale, G recalled to St. John's by Montreal (NHL)
Elmira:
Delete Mike Radja, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Delete Cole Martin, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Florida:
Add Daniel Altshuller, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina (NHL)
Delete Daniel Altshuller, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Brock Montgomery, F activated from reserve
Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Keevin Cutting, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
