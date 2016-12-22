ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Elmira:

Travis Jeke, D from Adirondack

Kalamazoo:

Keegan Asmundson, G from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Fucale, G recalled to St. John's by Montreal (NHL)

Elmira:

Delete Mike Radja, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Delete Cole Martin, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Florida:

Add Daniel Altshuller, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina (NHL)

Delete Daniel Altshuller, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned from Texas by Dallas (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Brock Montgomery, F activated from reserve

Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Keevin Cutting, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.