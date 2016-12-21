ECHL Transactions - December 21

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Travis Jeke, D

Greenville:

John Siemer, F

Indy:

Paxton Leroux, F

Keegan Asmundson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Mark Visentin, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colin Mulvey, F activated from reserve

Delete Joel Rumpel, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Follmer, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete Stephon Thorne, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Jake Hildebrand, G assigned by Rockford (AHL)

Add Paxton Leroux, F team suspension lifted

Delete Keevin Cutting, D traded to Wheeling

Kalamazoo:

Delete Nick Riopel, G recalled by Syracuse (AHL)

Delete Guillaume Rioux-Legault, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Manchester:

Add Justin Agosta, D activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dante Salituro, F assigned from Cleveland by Columbus (NHL)

Add Brenden Walker, F added to roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Brenden Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Foster, F placed on bereavement leave

Orlando:

Add Eric Faille, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Brock Montgomery, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Johnny McInnis, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Andrew Gedert, G added as EBUG

Delete Cal Heeter, G recalled by Grand Rapids (AHL)

Wheeling:

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

