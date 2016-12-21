ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Travis Jeke, D
Greenville:
John Siemer, F
Indy:
Paxton Leroux, F
Keegan Asmundson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Mark Visentin, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colin Mulvey, F activated from reserve
Delete Joel Rumpel, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Kyle Follmer, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Delete Stephon Thorne, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve
Indy:
Add Jake Hildebrand, G assigned by Rockford (AHL)
Add Paxton Leroux, F team suspension lifted
Delete Keevin Cutting, D traded to Wheeling
Kalamazoo:
Delete Nick Riopel, G recalled by Syracuse (AHL)
Delete Guillaume Rioux-Legault, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Manchester:
Add Justin Agosta, D activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dante Salituro, F assigned from Cleveland by Columbus (NHL)
Add Brenden Walker, F added to roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Brenden Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Foster, F placed on bereavement leave
Orlando:
Add Eric Faille, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Brock Montgomery, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Johnny McInnis, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Andrew Gedert, G added as EBUG
Delete Cal Heeter, G recalled by Grand Rapids (AHL)
Wheeling:
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016
- ECHL Transactions - December 21 - ECHL
- Mallards Twentieth Season Celebration Continues with Alumni Weekend - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs and SNHU Arena to Host Blood Drive - Manchester Monarchs
- Rockford Reassigns Hildebrand to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Receive Keevin Cutting from Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Announce Time Change for December 31 Game vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Johnny McInnis Joins Reading - Reading Royals
- Eric Faille Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Reading Royals V Manchester Monarchs (Wednesday, - Reading Royals
- THUNDER DONATE $1,780 TO FAMILY OF JOSHUA DEMAREST - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 12.21 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Special Teams Carry the Americans to a 6-3 Win over Tulsa - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.