ECHL Transactions - December 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Michael Pontarelli, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Colin Sullivan, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Lannon,D placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Todd, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Caleb Herbert, F loaned to Hartford

Indy:

Delete Andrew Schmit, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Jacksonville:

Delete Chase Harrison, D traded to Norfolk

Kansas City:

Add Sam Barnett, G added as EBUG

Manchester:

Delete Matt Buckles, F recalled by Springfield

Norfolk:

Delete Tim Daly, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Tim Daly, D ECHL rights traded to Jacksonville

Orlando:

Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve

Quad City:

Delete C.J. Motte, G loaned to Iowa

Rapid City:

Delete Adam Vay, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota [12/16]

Toledo:

Add Luke Esposito, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Connor Crisp, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ashton Rome, F activated from reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Monk, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

