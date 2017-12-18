ECHL Transactions - December 17

December 18, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Michael Pontarelli, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Colin Sullivan, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Lannon,D placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Todd, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Caleb Herbert, F loaned to Hartford
Indy:
Delete Andrew Schmit, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Jacksonville:
Delete Chase Harrison, D traded to Norfolk
Kansas City:
Add Sam Barnett, G added as EBUG
Manchester:
Delete Matt Buckles, F recalled by Springfield
Norfolk:
Delete Tim Daly, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Tim Daly, D ECHL rights traded to Jacksonville
Orlando:
Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve
Quad City:
Delete C.J. Motte, G loaned to Iowa
Rapid City:
Delete Adam Vay, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota [12/16]
Toledo:
Add Luke Esposito, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Connor Crisp, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ashton Rome, F activated from reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Monk, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
