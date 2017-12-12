ECHL Transactions - December 10

News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017:

Allen:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve

Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Add Marcus Basara, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/9]

Add Olivier Archambault, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL) [12/9]

Delete Bryan Moore, F recalled by San Jose (AHL) [12/9]

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Atlanta:

Add Stephen Pierog, F signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Add Daniel Ciampini, F assigned by Belleville

Idaho:

Add Tommy Thompson, F returned from loan to Texas [12/9]

Indy:

Add Riley Sweeney, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D recalled by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Eric Ylitalo, F added to active roster (claimed from Brampton) [12/9]

Orlando:

Add Cal Heeter, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Kyle Rankin, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexander Mikulovich, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike MacDonald, G released as EBUG

Quad City:

Delete Jake Reed, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Griffin Foulk, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/9]

Add Tom Maxwell, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/9]

Toledo:

Add Tyler Barnes, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Luke Esposito, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Wheeling:

Add Ross McMullan, D activated from reserve [12/9]

Delete Dan Fick, D placed on reserve [12/9]

Delete Ethan Prow, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Jamie Doornbosch, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Jamie Doornbosch, D placed on reserve

