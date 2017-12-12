ECHL Transactions - December 10

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik, ECHL Director of Communications, (609) 452-0770, x-16
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017:
Allen:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve
Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Add Marcus Basara, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/9]
Add Olivier Archambault, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL) [12/9]
Delete Bryan Moore, F recalled by San Jose (AHL) [12/9]
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Atlanta:
Add Stephen Pierog, F signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Add Daniel Ciampini, F assigned by Belleville
Idaho:
Add Tommy Thompson, F returned from loan to Texas [12/9]
Indy:
Add Riley Sweeney, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D recalled by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Add Eric Ylitalo, F added to active roster (claimed from Brampton) [12/9]
Orlando:
Add Cal Heeter, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Kyle Rankin, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexander Mikulovich, D placed on reserve
Delete Mike MacDonald, G released as EBUG
Quad City:
Delete Jake Reed, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Griffin Foulk, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/9]
Add Tom Maxwell, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/9]
Toledo:
Add Tyler Barnes, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Luke Esposito, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Wheeling:
Add Ross McMullan, D activated from reserve [12/9]
Delete Dan Fick, D placed on reserve [12/9]
Delete Ethan Prow, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Jamie Doornbosch, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
Delete Jamie Doornbosch, D placed on reserve
