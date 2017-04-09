ECHL Transactions - April 9

April 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 9, 2017:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents)
Indy:
Filip Rydstrom (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId7034), F
Austin Hervey (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId7022), F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 73(f)):
Toledo:
Matt Pohlkamp (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId7007), F
Michael Leone (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4789), F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Greg Ozubko (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId3960), G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Delete Joel Rumpel (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5884), G loaned to Stockton
Florida:
Add Logan Roe (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6113), D activated from reserve
Delete Curt Gogol (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5748), F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Allan McPherson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5444), F loaned to Texas
Delete Angelo Miceli (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6174), F loaned to Texas
Delete Joe Houk (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5323), D loaned to Texas
Idaho:
Add Rhett Holland (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6991), D activated from reserve [4/8]
Add Kyle Jean (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5173), F activated from reserve [4/8]
Delete Kellan Lain (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6731), F placed on reserve [4/8]
Delete Connor Chatham (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6732), F placed on reserve [4/8]
Add Kellan Lain (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6731), F activated from reserve
Delete Rhett Holland (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6991), D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Mike Sgroi (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId1676), F signed contract, added to active roster [4/8]
Toledo:
Add Michael Leone (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4789), F activated from Injured Reserve
Utah:
Delete Brendan Harms (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6984), F suspended by team
