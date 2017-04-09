ECHL Transactions - April 9

News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 9, 2017:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents)

Indy:

Filip Rydstrom (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId7034), F

Austin Hervey (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId7022), F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 73(f)):

Toledo:

Matt Pohlkamp (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId7007), F

Michael Leone (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4789), F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Greg Ozubko (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId3960), G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Delete Joel Rumpel (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5884), G loaned to Stockton

Florida:

Add Logan Roe (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6113), D activated from reserve

Delete Curt Gogol (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5748), F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Allan McPherson (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5444), F loaned to Texas

Delete Angelo Miceli (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6174), F loaned to Texas

Delete Joe Houk (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5323), D loaned to Texas

Idaho:

Add Rhett Holland (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6991), D activated from reserve [4/8]

Add Kyle Jean (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId5173), F activated from reserve [4/8]

Delete Kellan Lain (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6731), F placed on reserve [4/8]

Delete Connor Chatham (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6732), F placed on reserve [4/8]

Add Kellan Lain (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6731), F activated from reserve

Delete Rhett Holland (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6991), D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Mike Sgroi (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId1676), F signed contract, added to active roster [4/8]

Toledo:

Add Michael Leone (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId4789), F activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Delete Brendan Harms (http://www.echl.com/player?playerId6984), F suspended by team

