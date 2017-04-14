ECHL Transactions - April 13

April 14, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 13, 2017:
Allen:
Add Harrison Ruopp, D activated from reserve [4/12]
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve [4/12]
Fort Wayne:
Add Trevor Cheek, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Trevor Cheek, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Blake Kessel, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Biggs, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Trebish, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Ian Watters, F activated from reserve
