ECHL Transactions - April 13

News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 13, 2017:

Allen:

Add Harrison Ruopp, D activated from reserve [4/12]

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve [4/12]

Fort Wayne:

Add Trevor Cheek, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Trevor Cheek, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Blake Kessel, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Biggs, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Trebish, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Ian Watters, F activated from reserve

