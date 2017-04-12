ECHL Transactions - April 12

April 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 12, 2017:
Brampton:
Add Brandon Billie, G added as EBUG
Reading:
Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Steven McParland, F returned from loan to Binghamton
