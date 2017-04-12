ECHL Transactions - April 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 12, 2017:

Brampton:

Add Brandon Billie, G added as EBUG

Reading:

Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Steven McParland, F returned from loan to Binghamton

