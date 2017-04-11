ECHL Transactions - April 11

April 11, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 11, 2017:
Allen:
Add Mike Brodzinski, D assigned from San Jose by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Mike Brodzinski, D placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Mason Geertsen, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL) [4/10]
Add Julien Nantel, F assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL) [4/10]
Add Alex Belzile, F assigned by San Antonio (AHL) [4/10]
Manchester:
Delete Zac Lynch, F recalled by Springfield (AHL)
Delete Ed Wittchow, D recalled by Springfield (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Steve Weinstein, D activated from Injured Reserve [4/10]
Add Trevor Gillies, F activated from Injured Reserve [4/10]
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from reserve [4/10]
Delete Trevor Gillies, F placed on reserve [4/10]
