ECHL this Week

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
The defending Kelly-Cup champion Colorado Eagles are picking up where they left off last season, going 6-1-3 in their last 10 games to improve their overall record to 13-4-3 for 29 points. Colorado trails Wichita for first place in the Mountain Division by just three points.
Last week, the Eagles picked up a pair of wins over division rival Utah, beginning with a 7-3 win on Friday. Collin Bowman paced Colorado's offensive attack with three points (1g-2a) while Michael Joly (2g), Jake Marto (1g-1a), Joey Ratelle (1g-1a), Matt Garbowsky (2a) and Matt Register (2a) each had two-point nights. Sam Brittain stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced to pick up the win in goal.
Colorado ended the weekend set with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday. Jesse Mychan notched the Eagles' lone goal in regulation and Ryan Harrison tallied the game-winning goal 3:10 into the extra session. Brittain made 28 saves to earn his second straight win.
Register, the reigning ECHL Defenseman of the Year and Kelly Cup Playoffs Most Valuable Player, leads the Eagles - and all ECHL defensemen - with 22 points (7g-15a) through 20 games while fellow blue liner Marto is tied for fourth among defensemen with 17 points (3g-14a), 12 of which have come on the power play. Joly is tied for the league lead with 15 goals and has a league-best 39.5 percent shooting percentage (15-for-38).
Joe Cannata, who was reassigned to San Antonio of the American Hockey League last week, continues to lead ECHL goaltenders with a 2.10 goals-against average and is sixth with a .928 save percentage.
The Eagles visit Rapid City on Wednesday before returning home to host the Rush.
ECHL announces 30th Anniversary Memories Contest.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2017
- STEELHEADS: Game Day - 12/4 at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Eagles heating up as season enters December - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Post Perfect 2-0-0 for Week 8 - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL this Week - ECHL
- OILERS RIDE HOT GOALTENDING TO THREE POINTS IN BOISE - Tulsa Oilers
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 11 - Tulsa Oilers
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 11 - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Edged by Komets in 5-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers HC Battle Back to Grab a Point in Brampton - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Recap: Wings Rally from Behind to Cap off Three-Win Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Monarchs Sneak Past Admirals, 2-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- MacMillan, DeBlouw Score in 3-2 Loss at Kalamazoo - Wichita Thunder
- Vallorani Powers Beast to Win in 2017-18 Debut - Brampton Beast
- Late Goal Give Monarchs 2-1 Victory over Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Heeter Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- IceHogs Recall Brandon Anselmini - Indy Fuel
- Tulsa Tops Cincinnati to Finish 14-Game Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Fort Wayne Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: Three-In-Three Concludes in Manchester - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 10 - Manchester Monarchs
- Valiant Rush Effort Falls Short - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap - Eagles Celebrate Teddy Bear Toss with 7-4 Victory Over - Colorado Eagles
- Piccinich, Skapski Help Solar Bears Salvage Point against Wings - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Explode for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-1 Romp over Wichita - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Take Close One, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Vladar Leads Way with 50 Saves in Atlanta's 4-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot. - Wheeling Nailers
- Cuddemi Tricks Wings in 7-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders' Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Allen Sweeps Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: Wings Fall Victim to Opportunistic Thunder Offense - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs - Quad City Mallards
- Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT - Norfolk Admirals
- The Nailers Strike Back, Winning 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Spoils Nesbitt's 800th Pro Game with 4-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Rally Falls Short in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout - Brampton Beast
- Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen - Wichita Thunder
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Oilers Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Osipov Returns to Chicago - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Jake Hildebrand turned away 46 shots on Friday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fists Fly in Heated Affair Between Wings and Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Power Play Erupts in Colorado's 7-3 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Special Teams Not Enough - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Florida Uses Strong Third to Knock off Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers End Four Game Road Trip with 2-1 Overtime Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- MacAulay's Four Points Guide'Blades to 5-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1 - Quad City Mallards
- Reading Rallies in Third Period for 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory - Reading Royals