ECHL this Week - January 9

Stingrays extend winning streak to seven games

On the heels of a 15-4-1 run over their last 20 games, the South Carolina Stingrays have moved into a tie for second place in the South Division with Orlando. South Carolina is 20-11-2 overall on the season for 42 points, and trails first-place Florida by seven points.

The Stingrays went 4-0-0 last week, extending their current winning streak to seven games. South Carolina opened last week's action with a 4-1 win over Tulsa on Tuesday. Trailing 1-0 late in the second, the Stingrays took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission on goals from Rob Flick and Joe Devin in the final three minutes of the period. Marcus Perrier and Derek DeBlois added tallies late in the third period to set the final while Parker Milner picked up the win in goal with 19 saves.

Friday saw the Stingrays defeat their in-state rival Greenville 3-0. Flick scored a pair of goals and Milner stopped all 20 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season.

In the back end of the home-and-home series on Saturday, South Carolina traveled to Greenville and came away with a 3-2 shootout win. DeBlois and Tim McGauley scored in regulation for the Stingrays with McGauley scoring the only goal in the shootout for either team to clinch the win. Milner made 24 saves - and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn his sixth consecutive win.

The Stingrays ended their busy week with a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Sunday. In his first start with the team, Jordan Ruby stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced to pick up the win in net while Olivier Archambault and Domenic Monardo provided the goals for South Carolina.

Kelly Zajac leads South Carolina on the season with 39 points on the season - which is tied for eighth in the league - and his 29 assists are second in the league. Steven McParland, who was named to the ECHL All-Star Team last week, is tied for sixth among rookies with 25 points (8g-17a) in 31 games while ranking fifth among first-year player in plus-minus at +11.

Milner is tied for second in the league with 16 wins and is fifth with a 2.34 goals-against average.

The Stingrays will look to close the gap on division-leading Florida this week as South Carolina heads south to meet the Everblades on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

A look ahead

Games to watch in the ECHL during the week ahead. Watch ECHL games live on ECHL.TV.

Eastern Conference

South Carolina at Florida (Wednesday/Friday/Saturday)

The Everblades enter the week with a seven-point lead over the Stingrays and Orlando for the top spot in the South Division. Florida is a league-best 13-2-3 at home while South Carolina's 11 road wins are tied for third in the league.

Western Conference

Colorado at Idaho (Wednesday/Friday/Saturday)

The Eagles are tied with Allen for first place in the Mountain Division with 46 points while the Steelheads are just two point off the pace with 44 points. Idaho is 13-4-2 at home while Colorado is 10-5-2 on the road.

Divisions

North Division

Alex Wall is tied for third among rookie defensemen with 18 assists. The Thunder are tied for first in the Eastern Conference with 11 road wins (11-6-1). Adirondack hosts Elmira on Tuesday and Manchester on Friday before visiting the Monarchs on Saturday.

David Pacan is tied for second with 21 goals. Brampton is 9-0-1 when leading after one period. The Beast visit Kalamazoo on Friday and host Toledo on Saturday and Sunday.

Andy Iles made a career-high 47 saves on Friday at Norfolk. The Jackals are 4-1-2 in their last seven home games. Elmira visits Adirondack on Tuesday and hosts Reading on Friday and Saturday.

Gasper Kopitar is second with a 26.3 percent shooting percentage (5-for-19). Manchester has killed 44 of its opponents' last 45 power-play opportunities (97.8 percent). The Monarchs visit Adirondack on Friday and host the Thunder on Saturday.

Two of Ian Watters' three goals this season have been game-winners. The Royals have scored first in each of their last six games. Reading is at Elmira on Friday and Saturday.

Sean Maguire posted his first professional shutout in Friday's 6-0 win over Toledo. Wheeling is 5-0-1 in its last six home games. The Nailers host Toledo on Wednesday, visit the Walleye on Friday, host Kalamazoo on Saturday and are at the K-Wings on Sunday.

South Division

Brock Higgs is tied for third with 28 assists. The Gladiators are tied for fourth with three shorthanded goals at home. Atlanta travels to Greenville on Wednesday and hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

Shane Walsh is on a three-game point streak (2g-5a). Cincinnati is fourth with 2.82 goals-against per game. The Cyclones host Quad City on Wednesday and visit Atlanta on Saturday and Greenville on Sunday.

Brendan O'Donnell is tied for second with five game-winning goals. The Everblades are second with 36.24 shots per game. Florida hosts South Carolina on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Trevor Gerling has scored four goals in his last five home games. Greenville is fifth on the penalty kill at 86.4 percent (102-for-118). The Swamp Rabbits host Atlanta on Wednesday, Norfolk on Friday and Saturday and Cincinnati on Sunday.

Jaedon Descheneau scored the game-winning goal in all three of Norfolk's wins last week. The Admirals are tied for second with two shorthanded goals against. Norfolk visits Greenville on Friday and Saturday.

Nikolas Brouillard is tied for first among rookie defensemen with six goals. Orlando is tied for the league lead with nine shorthanded goals. The Solar Bears are at Alaska on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Derek DeBlois has 18 points (10g-8a) in 12 games this season. The Stingrays are 15-5-0 when outshooting their opponent. South Carolina is at Florida on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Central Division

Mike Cazzola leads rookies with 37 points (13g-24a). Fort Wayne is second with 3.91 goals per game. The Komets host Tulsa on Friday, are at Quad City on Saturday and host Indy on Sunday.

Kevin Lynch has seven points (4g-3a) in his last seven games. The Fuel are 6-1-0 when leading after two periods. Indy is at Wichita on Tuesday and Quad City on Friday, hosts Tulsa on Saturday and visits Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Tanner Sorenson scored his team-leading third game-winning goal on Sunday at Brampton. Kalamazoo is 3-0-0 in games decided in overtime. The K-Wings host Tulsa on Tuesday and Brampton on Friday, visit Wheeling on Saturday and host the Nailers on Sunday.

Michael Parks has 12 points (7g-5a) in his last 10 games. The Mallards are 10-6-1 against Central Division opponents. Quad City visits Cincinnati on Wednesday and hosts Indy on Friday and Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Jake Paterson is second with three shutouts. Toledo is 5-0-0 in games decided in overtime. The Walleye visit Wheeling on Wednesday, host the Nailers on Friday and are at Brampton on Saturday and Sunday.

Emerson Clark leads Tulsa with 13 goals. The Oilers are 13-0-0 when leading after two periods. Tulsa is at Kalamazoo on Wednesday, Fort Wayne on Friday and Indy on Saturday.

Gerrad Granthas six points (2g-4a) in his last five games. Wichita is tied for third with eight shorthanded goals. The Thunder host Indy on Tuesday, visit Allen on Friday and host Missouri on Saturday.

Mountain Division

Peter Sivak leads the league with 25 goals. The Aces are second on the penalty kill at 88.7 percent (110-for-124). Alaska hosts Orlando on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

David Makowski is on an 11-game point streak (3g-12a). Allen has outscored its opponents 57-18 during its 10-game unbeaten streak (9-0-1). The Americans host Wichita on Friday and Missouri on Sunday.

Jesse Mychan is tied for second with 21 goals. The Eagles are 14-1-1 when scoring first. Colorado visits Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Joe Basaraba has nine points (4g-5a) in his last nine games. Idaho has won eight of its last 11 home games. The Steelheads host Colorado on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Eamon McAdam has won his last three starts. The Mavericks have sold out three of their last four home games. Missouri is at Wichita on Saturday and Allen on Sunday.

Josh MacDonald leads the Rush with 16 goals. Rapid City is the league's seventh-least penalized team with 12.27 penalty minutes per game. The Rush host Utah on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Erik Bradford has 14 points (3g-11a) in his last six games. The Grizzlies are tied for the league lead with five overtime wins. Utah is at Rapid City on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

