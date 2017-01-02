ECHL this Week - January 2

Oilers head on long road stretch with momentum

The Tulsa Oilers used a 3-0-1 record last week to enter the new year with an overall mark of 20-12-3 and 43 points, six points behind first-place Toledo in the Central Division.

Tulsa opened last week with a 5-2 win at Missouri on Tuesday. Garrett Ladd led the way for the Oilers with three points (2g-1a) while Shawn Bates (1g-1a), Phil Brewer (2a) and Dennis Brown (2a) each had multi-point games as well. Colin Stevens stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced to pick up the win in goal and the Tulsa penalty-kill unit was successful on all six of the Mavericks' power-play opportunities.

The Oilers opened a three-game home stand on Wednesday with a 3-2 overtime loss to Utah. Ladd and Emerson Clark scored in the contest for the Oilers with Stevens making 31 saves.

Tulsa returned to its winning ways on Saturday, defeating Wichita 5-3. Five different Oilers' tallied goals in the victory with Brewer (1g-1a) and Kale Kessy (2a) leading the way with two points apiece. Jamie Phillips earned the victory in goal, stopping 36 Thunder shots, including 28 over the final two periods.

Sunday saw the Oilers break open a close contest with four goals in the second period as they once again picked up a 5-3 win over Wichita. It was another balanced offensive effort for Tulsa with five different goal scorers for the second consecutive game.

Brewer leads Tulsa on the season with 25 points (9g-16a) while Clark and Adam Pleskach are tied for the team lead with 10 goals each.

Phillips has enjoyed a successful first pro season as he leads the ECHL with 18 wins while ranking seventh overall - and first among rookies - with a 2.52 goals-against average.

Tulsa begins a seven-game road trip, and a stretch that sees the Oilers play 13 of their next 15 games on the road, this week with games at South Carolina on Tuesday, Atlanta on Thursday and Friday and Greenville on Sunday.

A look ahead

Games to watch in the ECHL during the week ahead. Watch ECHL games live on ECHL.TV.

Eastern Conference

Manchester at Florida (Wednesday/Friday/Saturday)

The North-Division leading Monarchs, who are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games, head south for a three-game series against the South-Division leading Everblades, who only have two regulation losses at home all season.

Western Conference

Fort Wayne at Quad City (Wednesday) / Quad City at Fort Wayne (Saturday)

The Komets enter the week in third place of the Central Division with 39 points, one ahead of the fourth-place Mallards.

Divisions

North Division

Mason McDonald is second among rookie goaltenders with nine wins. The Thunder lead the league with 26.43 shots-against per game. Adirondack is at Norfolk on Wednesday and Reading on Friday and Saturday.

Willie Corrin is on a four-game goal streak (4g). Brampton is 9-0-0 when leading after one period. The Beast host Kalamazoo on Friday and Sunday while visiting Toledo on Saturday.

Justin Kea had five points (2g-3a) last week, including a career-high four-point game (2g-2a) on Friday against Norfolk. The Jackals are 34-for-37 (91.9 percent) on the penalty kill over their last nine games. Elmira is at Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.

Quentin Shore is on a seven-game point streak (2g-8a). Manchester leads the league with 51 goals in the second period. The Monarchs are at Orlando on Tuesday and Florida on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Justin Crandall has four consecutive multi-point games, tallying 12 points (5g-7a) over that span. The Royals are 13-4-0 when scoring four or more goals. Reading hosts Adirondack on Friday and Saturday.

Derek Army is on a four-game goal streak (4g). Wheeling is tied for fourth with two shorthanded goals against. The Nailers host Toledo on Friday and Cincinnati on Saturday. South Division

Josh Atkinson is second among rookie defensemen with 18 assists. The Gladiators are tied for fourth with three shorthanded goals at home. Atlanta hosts Tulsa on Thursday and Friday and South Carolina on Sunday.

Shane Walsh is second among rookies with 102 shots on goal. Cincinnati is 11-1-3 when leading after one period. The Cyclones are at Wichita on Wednesday, Quad City on Friday and Wheeling on Sunday.

Alex Nedeljkovic became the 12th goaltender in ECHL history to score a goal in Friday's 5-3 win at Atlanta. The Everblades are 8-1-3 in one-goal games. Florida hosts Manchester on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Spiro Goulakos leads defensemen with 10 goals. Greenville is 7-0-0 when outshooting its opponent. The Swamp Rabbits visit South Carolina on Friday and host the Stingrays on Saturday and Tulsa on Sunday.

Frankie Simonelli recorded his first multi-goal game of the season on Friday at Elmira. The Admirals are tied for fourth with two shorthanded goals against. Norfolk hosts Adirondack on Wednesday and Elmira on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Massa is 11th with a .912 save percentage. Orlando has scored a league-leading 41 goals in the first period. The Solar Bears host Manchester on Tuesday and are at Colorado on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Derek DeBlois is third with a 25.8 percent shooting percentage (8-for-31). The Stingrays are 11-5-0 when outshooting their opponent. South Carolina hosts Tulsa on Tuesday and Greenville on Friday before visiting the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday and Atlanta on Sunday.

Central Division

Kyle Thomas is on an eight-game point streak (6g-7a). Fort Wayne is 13-4-0 when outshooting its opponent. The Komets travel to Quad City on Wednesday, host the Mallards on Saturday and are at Toledo on Sunday.

Jake Hildebrand is second among rookie goaltenders with 575 saves. The Fuel are 6-1-0 when leading after two periods. Indy is at Allen on Saturday and Sunday.

Justin Taylor has five goals in his last five games. Kalamazoo is 10-2-2 when scoring first. The K-Wings are at Brampton on Friday and Sunday.

Adam Vay has won four straight starts and is unbeaten in regulation (4-0-1) in his last five. The Mallards are 7-2-0 in their last nine games. Quad City hosts Fort Wayne on Wednesday and Cincinnati on Friday before visiting Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Jake Paterson is 11-1-1 in his last 13 starts. Toledo leads the league with 15 road wins. The Walleye are at Wheeling on Friday and host Brampton on Saturday and Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Jamie Phillips leads the league with 18 wins. The Oilers are fourth with 33.26 shots per game. Tulsa is at South Carolina on Tuesday, Atlanta on Thursday and Friday and Greenville on Sunday.

Vincent Arseneau is tied for the league lead with three shorthanded goals. Wichita is 4-2-1 in one-goal games. The Thunder host Cincinnati on Wednesday and are at Missouri on Friday and Saturday.

Mountain Division

Lukas Hafner stopped a career-high 43 shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over Colorado. The Aces are second on the penalty kill at 89.7 percent (104-for-116). Alaska is at Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

David Makowski is on a nine-game point streak (3g-10a). Allen has outscored its opponents 51-30 in the third period. The Americans host Indy on Saturday and Sunday.

Jesse Mychan is tied for fourth with 19 goals. The Eagles are 10-3-3 when outshot by their opponent. Colorado hosts Orlando on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Branden Komm matched his career high with 47 saves Friday at Rapid City. Idaho has won six of its last eight home games. The Steelheads host Alaska on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Darren Nowick is seventh among rookies with 24 points (9g-15a). The Mavericks are 7-1-2 when leading after two periods. Missouri hosts Wichita on Friday and Saturday.

Adam Morrison is fourth with a .927 save percentage. Rapid City is fifth on the penalty kill at 87.0 percent (80-for-92). The Rush are at Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Tim Daly is fifth among defensemen with 22 points (7g-15a). The Grizzlies are 3-1-1 in their last five games. Utah hosts Rapid City on Friday and Saturday.

