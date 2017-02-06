ECHL this Week - February 6

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





ECHL Scores & Schedule // ECHL Standings // League Leaders // Daily Report

Adirondack extends winning streak to five games

The Adirondack Thunder swept a three-game series against Norfolk last week to extend their winning streak to five games and improve their overall record to 24-13-7. With 55 points, the Thunder are in third place of the North Division, four points behind Reading and nine points in back of division-leading Manchester.

In the opening game of last week's series, the Thunder picked up a 4-3 win at Norfolk. With the game tied 2-2 entering the final period, Adirondack got goals from James Henry and Brian Ward in the opening three minutes of the third period to take a two-goal lead. The Admirals scored with 3:18 left to make it a one-goal game, but J.P. Anderson kept them off the board the rest of the way to preserve the win.

The scene shifted to the Glens Falls Civic Center for the next two games, where the Thunder opened the weekend with a 5-2 win on Friday. Ty Loney posted three points (1g-2a) to lead the way offensively for Adirondack while Henry and Brett Pollock each picked up two assists in the victory. Drew Fielding turned aside 22 shots to earn the win in goal.

In the final game of the series on Saturday, Adirondack used a late power-play goal from Pollock to come away with a 4-3 win. The goal was Pollock's second of the night as he joined Henry and Loney, who each had a goal and an assist, with multi-point games. Fielding made 15 saves to pick up his fourth straight win.

Loney leads the Thunder on the season with 18 goals and 40 points in 36 games. Mikkel Aagaard is tied for second on the team, and is tied for eighth among ECHL rookies, with 34 points (11g-23a). Stepan Falkovsky has turned up the offense from the blue line of late and leads ECHL defensemen with eight power-play goals while his 11 goals overall are tied for second among league blue liners.

The Thunder are in action three times this week, hosting South Carolina on Tuesday in the first match-up between the clubs since a seven-game series in last season's Eastern Conference Semifinals, before visiting Manchester on Saturday and hosting the Monarchs on Sunday.

All-Star jersey and puck auction is underway

The 13th Annual ECHL/ MeiGray Group All-Star Game-Worn Jersey Auction and 11th All-Star Puck Auction is now underway and runs through Thursday, Feb. 16. The jerseys worn by the 22 players of the ECHL All-Star Team and the players on the Adirondack Thunder during the first half of play on Jan. 18, as well as game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Game, will be available as part of the auction at ECHL.com and MeiGrayAuctions.com .

A look ahead

Games to watch in the ECHL during the week ahead. Watch ECHL games live on ECHL.TV .

Eastern Conference

Orlando at Greenville (Friday and Saturday)

The Solar Bears enter the week in second place of the South Division with 53 points while the Swamp Rabbits are tied with South Carolina for third place with 51 points.

Western Conference

Utah at Alaska (Wednesday/Thursday/Friday)

The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the ECHL, entering the week with seven straight wins and a 14-3-1 record over their last 18 games to move to within four-points of the fourth-place Aces in the Mountain Division standings.

Divisions

North Division

Stepan Falkovsky has 11 points (6g-5a) in his last five games. The Thunder are 18-1-4 when scoring first. Adirondack hosts South Carolina on Tuesday, travels to Manchester on Saturday and hosts the Monarchs on Sunday.

David Pacan is fourth with 25 goals. Brampton is second on the penalty kill at 86.5 percent (160-for-185). The Beast host Toledo on Friday and visit the Walleye on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

Sebastien Sylvestre has at least one point in five of his last six games (4g-4a). The Jackals are the league's least-penalized team with 11.11 penalty minutes per game. Elmira is at Cincinnati on Wednesday and Friday and Quad City on Saturday and Sunday.

Sam Brittain is tied for fourth with 18 wins. Manchester is 12-0-2 in its last 14 home games. The Monarchs host Adirondack on Saturday and visit the Thunder on Sunday.

Robbie Czarnik posted his 11th mulit-point game of the season on Friday at Toledo. The Royals are 14-1-0 when scoring five or more goals. Reading hosts South Carolina on Thursday and Norfolk on Saturday and Sunday.

Sean Maguire is 4-0-2 in his last six starts. Wheeling is 7-1-2 in its last 10 games. The Nailers are at Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

South Division

Josh Atkinson is third among rookie defensemen with 33 points (6g-27a). The Gladiators are 14-2-2 when leading after two periods. Atlanta hosts Orlando on Tuesday and is at Florida on Friday and Saturday.

Nick Huard has eight points (3g-5a) in his last seven games. Cincinnati is 17-1-2 when leading after two periods. The Cyclones host Elmira on Wednesday and Friday and Fort Wayne on Saturday before traveling to Toledo on Sunday.

Anthony Peters is second with 21 wins. The Everblades are 10-2-0 when outshot by their opponent. Florida hosts Atlanta on Friday and Saturday.

Tristan King has 12 points (3g-9a) in 10 games with the Swamp Rabbits. Greenville is third on the penalty kill at 86.4 percent (133-for-154). The Swamp Rabbits travel to Norfolk on Wednesday and host Orlando on Friday and Saturday.

Brodie Dupont leads Norfolk with 33 points (13g-20a). The Admirals are tied for second with three shorthanded goals against. Norfolk hosts Greenville on Wednesday and South Carolina on Friday and is at Reading on Saturday and Sunday.

Alex Gacek is second among rookies with a 23.9 percent shooting percentage (17-for-71). Orlando leads the league with 37.00 shots per game. The Solar Bears visit Atlanta on Tuesday, Greenville on Friday and Saturday and South Carolina on Sunday.

Steven McParland had four points (3g-1a) in three games last week. The Stingrays have a league-leading eight wins in games decided in overtime. South Carolina is at Adirondack on Tuesday, Reading on Thursday and Norfolk on Friday before hosting Orlando on Sunday.

Central Division

Pat Nagle stopped 34 of 37 shots in his return to the line-up on Friday against Rapid City after missing over three months with an injury. Fort Wayne has outscored its opponents 85-54 at home. The Komets host Indy on Friday and visit Cincinnati on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday.

Jake Hildebrand leads the league with 954 saves. The Fuel have had a league-low four games decided beyond regulation. Indy is at Fort Wayne on Friday and Kalamazoo on Saturday before hosting Brampton on Sunday.

Tanner Sorenson has recorded an assist in six straight games. Kalamazoo is 11-2-1 in its last 14 games. The K-Wings visit Quad City on Friday and host Indy on Saturday and Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Chris Francis has four straight multi-point games (5g-4a). The Mallards have scored 23 goals during their four-game winning streak. Quad City hosts Kalamazoo on Friday and Quad City on Saturday and Sunday.

Jake Paterson leads the league with 22 wins. Toledo leads the league with 4.11 goals per game. The Walleye visit Brampton on Friday and host the Beast on Saturday and Cincinnati on Sunday.

Phil Brewer leads Tulsa with 31 points (11g-20a). The Oilers are fifth with 33.35 shots per game. Tulsa hosts Missouri on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Rupert is on a three-game point streak (2g-3a). Wichita opens a six-game home stand on Wednesday. The Thunder are at Missouri on Tuesday and host Colorado on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Mountain Division

Peter Sivak leads the league with 32 goals. The Aces are 16-0-4 when scoring first. Alaska hosts Utah on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

David Makowski is tied for fourth among defensemen with 33 points (9g-24a). Allen is 21-2-2 when scoring first. The Americans are at Rapid City on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Matt Register leads defensemen with 45 points (10g-35a). The Eagles have outscored their opponents 31-11 during their six-game winning streak. Colorado is at Wichita on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Joe Faust leads defensemen with 12 goals. Idaho has scored four shorthanded goals in its last eight games. The Steelheads host Wheeling on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe is on a 14-game point streak (12g-18a). The Mavericks are 10-2-1 when leading after one period. Missouri hosts Wichita on Tuesday and is at Tulsa on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Walters is fifth with 161 shots on goal. Rapid City has scored at least one power-play goal in eight of its last 13 games. The Rush host Allen on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Erik Bradford is on a nine-game point streak (5g-9a). The Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the league. Utah visits Alaska on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.