ECHL this Week - December 11

Five-game winning streak helps Komets close gap in Central Division

The Fort Wayne Komets picked up three wins last week to improve their winning streak to five games and move to within three points of Toledo for first place in the Central Division.

Fort Wayne opened the week with a 5-2 win at Toledo on Wednesday. The Komets trailed 2-1 midway through the third period before reeling off four goals in a span of 6:33 to rally for the victory. Garrett Thompson keyed the rally with three goals and an assist while Mason Baptista and Cody Sol each added a pair of assists. Michael Houser stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced to record the win in goal.

The Komets returned home on Saturday and skated away with a 5-3 victory over Quad City. Once again, Fort Wayne mounted a rally after falling behind 2-0 just over 11 minutes into the contest. Five different players tallied goals in the win with Jamie Schaafsma (1g-1a) and Gabriel Desjardins (0g-2a) each picking up a pair of points.

On Sunday, Fort Wayne scored the first four goals of the game en route to a 5-2 win against Orlando. Desjardins, Joseph Widmar and Louick Marcotte each had two assists in the victory while Garrett Bartus turned aside 35 shots to pick up the win.

Thompson leads the Komets on the season with 11 goals while his 23 points are tied with Shawn Szydlowski (9g-14a) for the team lead. Sol leads all ECHL defensemen, and is fourth overall in the league, with a +14 rating while fellow blueliner Daniel Maggio is tied for second among defensemen at +12.

This week, the Komets travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday, host Indy on Friday and visit the Fuel on Saturday.

Voting ends tonight for 2018 ECHL/MeiGray Fantasy Team

Voting is now open for the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group.

Fans are limited to one ballot during the voting period, which runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 11. Fans can vote for up to one player on each ECHL Member Team's ballot. The winning player for each team will wear a team jersey with a 2018 ECHL Fantasy Team patch during an upcoming home game.

CLICK HERE to cast your votes for the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team.

ECHL announces 30th Anniversary Memories Contest

As part of the season-long celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Premier "AA" Hockey League, the ECHL on Friday announced it is conducting its 30th Anniversary Memories Contest.

To enter, ECHL fans are asked to submit a photo and description of their favorite ECHL memory from the past 30 Seasons for a chance to win a trip to the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Grand Prize winner will receive a VIP trip for two to the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic which takes place January 14-15, 2018.

CLICK HERE for more information.

A look ahead

Games to watch in the ECHL during the week ahead. Watch ECHL games live on ECHL.TV.

Eastern Conference

South Carolina at Florida (Wednesday/Friday/Saturday)

The Everblades lead the ECHL with 39 points (18-2-3) and are 8-2-1 at home while the Stingrays have gone 4-0-1 in their last five games to close to within seven points of Florida for first place in the South Division.

Western Conference

Wichita at Colorado (Wednesday)

The Eagles have gone 9-0-3 in their last 12 games to take over first place in the Mountain Division with 35 points, one point ahead of the Thunder.

Divisions

North Division

Pierre-Luc Mercier is tied for first among rookies with four power-play goals. The Thunder are 8-1-0 when scoring first. Adirondack hosts Worcester on Wednesday and Friday and visits the Railers on Saturday and Reading on Sunday.

Jordan Henry is tied for third among defensemen with 73 shots on goal. Brampton is 8-3-3 in one-goal games. The Beast host Toledo on Friday, travel to Kalamazoo on Saturday and host Atlanta on Sunday.

Charles Williams has won five straight starts and leads rookie goaltenders with 10 wins. The Monarchs have outscored their opponents 29-10 during their seven-game winning streak. Manchester visits Jacksonville on Wednesday and Greenville on Thursday and Friday.

Mark Dekanich has made 88 saves in his last two appearances. Reading plays seven of its next eight games at home. The Royals host Wheeling on Friday and Saturday and Adirondack on Sunday.

Jarrett Burton became the fifth player in team history to play in parts of five seasons with the club when he made his season debut on Friday at Indy. The Nailers have posted at least 50 shots on goal twice this season. Wheeling hosts Indy on Tuesday and is at Reading on Friday and Saturday.

Eamon McAdam has started nine of the Railers' last 10 games in goal. Worcester is 5-0-1 when leading after two periods. The Railers visit Adirondack on Wednesday and Friday and host the Thunder on Saturday.

South Division

Brady Vail has 11 points (6g-5a) in his last nine games. The Gladiators are 8-0-0 when scoring four or more goals. Atlanta is at Kalamazoo on Friday, Toledo on Saturday and Brampton on Sunday.

Michael Kirkpatrick is tied for fourth with 27 points (10g-17a). The Everblades are 15-0-2 against South Division opponents. Florida hosts South Carolina on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Jack Nevins is on a career-high five-game point streak (3g-2a). Greenville has three of the league's top four scorers. The Swamp Rabbits host Manchester on Thursday and Friday and are at Jacksonville on Saturday.

Alexandre Goulet is tied for sixth among rookies with 20 points (8g-12a). The Icemen are tied for fifth with four shorthanded goals. Jacksonville hosts Manchester on Wednesday and Greenville on Saturday.

Grant Besse is eighth among rookies with 19 points (9g-10a). Norfolk is 4-1-1 when leading after two periods. The Admirals host Orlando on Friday and Saturday.

Nolan Valleau is tied for the league lead with six power-play goals. The Solar Bears have played the most road games of any team in the Eastern Conference (15). Orlando is at Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.

Taylor Cammarata is on a seven-game point streak (4g-6a). South Carolina has allowed two goals or less in each of its last four games. The Stingrays are at Florida on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Central Division

Justin Danforth is on a 10-game point streak (6g-8a). The Cyclones are the league's third-least penalized team with 11.95 penalty minutes per game. Cincinnati hosts Fort Wayne on Wednesday and Quad City on Friday and Saturday.

Michael Houser has allowed two goals or less in five consecutive appearances. Fort Wayne leads the league with 27.71 shots-against per game. The Komets visit Cincinnati on Wednesday, host Indy on Friday and are at the Fuel on Saturday.

Matt Tomkins stopped 88 of 91 shots (.967 save percentage) in two appearances last week after returning from an injury. The Fuel are 12-for-12 on the penalty kill over their last four games. Indy travels to Wheeling on Tuesday, hosts Quad City on Thursday, visits Fort Wayne o Friday and hosts the Komets on Saturday.

Joel Martin is second with 1,009 minutes played. Kalamazoo has won three straight games for the second time this season. The K-Wings host Atlanta on Friday and Brampton on Saturday before traveling to Toledo on Sunday.

Tyler Parsons leads the league with 484 saves. The Mavericks are 7-1-0 in one-goal games. Kansas City hosts Allen on Monday and Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

Josh MacDonald has seven points (4g-3a) in his last seven games. Quad City has scored first in each of its last five games. The Mallards are at Indy on Thursday and Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Obuchowski leads Toledo with a +7 rating. The Walleye lead the league on the penalty kill at 91.8 percent (77-for-85). Toledo visits Brampton on Friday and hosts Atlanta on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday.

Mountain Division

David Makowski is tied for seventh among defensemen with 17 points (5g-12a). Allen is 7-1-1 when outshooting its opponent. The Americans visit Kansas City on Monday and Tulsa on Saturday.

Matt Register leads defensemen with 24 points (8g-16a). The Eagles have outscored their opponents 33-13 during their six-game winning streak. Colorado hosts Wichita on Wednesday and is at Tulsa on Friday and Kansas City on Saturday and Sunday.

Shane Hanna had his first career multi-goal game on Monday at Utah. Idaho is 10-1-0 when leading after two periods. The Steelheads host Rapid City on Wednesday and Wichita on Friday and Saturday.

Dante Salituro is fifth among rookies with 21 points (11g-10a). The Rush are 4-0-0 in games decided in overtime or a shootout. Rapid City is at Idaho on Wednesday and Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Charlie Sampair has seven goals in his last 10 games. Tulsa has played 18 of its 24 games on the road. The Oilers host Colorado on Friday and Allen on Saturday.

Kevin Carr leads the league with 1,046 minutes and is second in the ECHL with 473 saves. The Grizzlies are 6-1-2 when scoring first. Utah hosts Rapid City on Friday and Saturday.

Greg Chase has 16 points (6g-10a) in 16 games with the Thunder. Wichita is tied for second with 2.55 goals-against per game. The Thunder are at Colorado on Wednesday and Idaho on Friday and Saturday.

