ECHL Officials to Officiate at NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that 16 ECHL on-ice officials, along with Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst and Manager of Officiating Mike Pearce, will work the 2017 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. from Sept. 8-12.

Debuting in 1988 with four teams, the NHL Prospects Tournament has expanded to now include eight clubs - Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues. Teams are divided into two divisions for a three-day round robin tournament, then ranked by their win-loss records for final placement in seventh, fifth, third and Championship games on the final day.

Ernst and Pearce will be responsible for the selection and scheduling of the officials for each game of the tournament, and will assist any playing or rule situation that takes place during the tournament. The officiating staff for the tournament includes eight referees and eight linesmen.

"The Detroit Red Wings, along with the staff at Center Ice, do an outstanding job of hosting this tournament each year, and it is an honor for the ECHL and our staff to be working such a well-respected tournament as Traverse City," Ernst said. "It will provide our officials excellent experience going into the season as these players are competing for roster spots with their respective NHL clubs. It also allows me and Mike to be able to spend time teaching our officials as well as spend time with them prior to our training camp and season which is invaluable."

ECHL officials who will work during the Prospects Tournament include referees Andrew Bruggeman, Jesse Gour, Beau Halkidis, Sean MacFarlane, Matt Menniti, Alex Normandin, Peter Schlittenhardt and Mike Zalcman as well as linesmen Logan Bellgraph, Addison Brush, Rhodes Dolan, Jesse Marquis, Ian McCambridge, Kyle Richetelle, John Tallieu and Chris Williams

There are 33 former ECHL officials scheduled to work as part of the NHL officiating team in 2017-18 with referees Jake Brenk, Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski, Ghislain Hebert, Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette, Trent Knorr, Pierre Lambert, Mike Leggo, Dave Lewis, T.J. Luxmore, Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dean Morton, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter, Justin St. Pierre and Ian Walsh, and linesmen Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy, Brandon Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach, Bevin Mills, Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak, Bryan Pancich and Jay Sharrers.

