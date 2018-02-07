ECHL Has 26 Former Players, Five Officials in 2018 Winter Olympics
February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL will be represented by 26 former players in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games which begin this week in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Nine of the 12 teams in the tournament feature at least one former ECHL player, with Canada and the United States leading the way with five players each.
Among the players participating in the Olympics are United States goaltender Ryan Zapolski, who was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year and Most Valuable Player during the 2012-13 season with the South Carolina Stingrays, and forward Mark Arcobello, who was the Most Valuable Player of the 2011 ECHL All-Star Classic in Bakersfield.
In addition to the 26 former ECHL players in the Olympics, there are five on-ice officials who have worked games in the League who have been selected to serve as officials during the tournament - Mark Lemelin, Oliver Gouin, Tim Mayer, Judd Ritter and Fraser McIntyre.
Former ECHL players in the 2018 Winter Olympics
Canada - Chris Lee (Florida, 2004-07); Maxim Noreau (Texas, 2007-08); Justin Peters (Florida, 2006-08); Mat Robinson (Las Vegas, 2008-09 and Elmira, 2009-10) and Ben Scrivens (Reading, 2010-11)
Czech Republic - Patrik Bartosak (Manchester, 2015-16) and Adam Polasek (Kalamazoo, 2012-14)
Finland - Tommi Kivisto (Florida, 2012-13) and Mikko Koskinen (Utah, 2009-10)
Germany - Daryl Boyle (Alaska, 2010-11); Marcel Noebels (Trenton, 2012-13) and Timo Pielmeier (Bakersfield, 2009-10 and Elmira, 2010-12)
Korea - Matt Dalton (Reading, 2009-11), Brock Radunske (Greenville, 2004-06 and Stockton, 2006-07), Eric Regan (Bakersfield, 2009-10 and Elmira, 2010-11) and Bryan Young (Stockton, 2006-07 and 2009-10)
Slovakia - Milos Bubela (Wheeling, 2016-17 and Orlando, 2016-17) and Michal Cajkovsky (Reading, 2013-14 and South Carolina, 2014-15)
Slovenia - Luka Vidmar (Las Vegas, 2011-12; Colorado, 2011-12 and South Carolina, 2012-14)
Sweden - Magnus Hellberg (Cincinnati, 2012-14) and Patrik Hersley (Reading, 2007-09)
United States - Mark Arcobello (Stockton, 2010-11); Ryan Gunderson (Columbia, 2006-07 and Trenton, 2007-09); David Leggio (Florida, 2008-09); Brandon Maxwell (Utah, 2014-15) and Ryan Zapolski (Florida, 2010-11; Kalamazoo, 2011-12; Toledo, 2011-12; Gwinnett, 2011-12 and South Carolina, 2012-13)
