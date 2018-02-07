ECHL Hall of Fame Defenseman Sam Ftorek Comes out of Retirement, Signs with Admirals

Norfolk, VA.- ECHL Hall of Fame defenseman Sam Ftorek has come out of retirement and signed with the Norfolk Admirals the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Ftorek, who returns to the ice after a two-year retirement, played 17 seasons from 1998-2015, 14 of which were in the ECHL. The defenseman holds the ECHL record for games played (837), ranks 10th in career assists (359), 17th in points (547), and 29th in goals (188). Ftorek spent the last six seasons of his career with the Kalamazoo Wings, where he was a captain or alternate captain each year. After his retirement Ftorek moved behind the bench serving as an assistant coach with the Wings before being named the head coach of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL).

A one-time ECHL All-Star, Ftorek was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on January 15 in Indianapolis. Sam is the son of Admirals head coach Robbie Ftorek.

In a corresponding move the Admirals released forward John Rey.

Norfolk continues a nine-game home stand this weekend with three games against the Adirondack Thunder.

