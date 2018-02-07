ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna to Step Down

PRINCETON, N.J. - ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna announced today that he will be leaving the League this summer. A national search is underway to find a replacement. McKenna is in his 16th season as Commissioner.

"It has been a rewarding experience and I thank the ECHL Board of Governors for their support and guidance over the years," McKenna said. "In particular, I would like to thank the three Chairmen I have worked with during my tenure, Craig Brush, Steve Chapman and Ray Harris. I have also been fortunate to be surrounded by great people in the League Office over the years. I will miss them all. That said, the timing is right to pass the torch to someone who will lead the League to the next level. My top priority over the next six months will be to assist in that transition."

"Our entire League owes a great deal to Brian McKenna," said Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors, Ray Harris. "No one has done more or worked harder for the ECHL than he has over the last 16 years. He has been critical to the expansion and success our League has experienced and we will all miss his leadership. It has been a true privilege to work with him."

