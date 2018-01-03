January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved a Transfer of Controlling Interest of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from Chestnut Street Holdings, LLC, an entity owned by Fred Festa, to South Carolina Pro Hockey, LLC, an entity that will be managed by Steve Donner.
"On behalf of the ECHL Board of Governors, I would like to welcome the new ownership group," ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna said. "We are excited by their plans for the market. We would like to thank Fred for his considerable efforts on behalf of the Swamp Rabbits and the ECHL."
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2018
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Sale of Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL
- Monarchs Announce Roster Moves - Manchester Monarchs
- Colorado's Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals Prepare for Busy Stretch vs. Railers - Reading Royals
- Former Royals F Cruthers named Head Coach of USHL's Chicago Steel - Reading Royals
- Fuel Add Goaltender Greg Dodds - Indy Fuel
- Last Chance to Bid on Star Wars Jerseys on DASH - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Send Francis to Orlando - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Acquire Francis & Turner in Trade with Orlando - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Weekly - Norfolk Admirals
- Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- San Antonio Rampage Recall Forward Michael Joly - Colorado Eagles
- Beast Fall to Cyclones on New Years Eve - Brampton Beast
- Royals in Playoff Position to Begin Calendar Year - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Top Oilers in a Shootout on New Year's Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers get zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- FUEL CRUISE INTO 2018 WITH NEW YEAR'S EVE WIN IN WHEELING - Indy Fuel
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Marcoux on the Mark in 3-2 Indy Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Contest at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Suffer 3-0 Loss to Thunder - Reading Royals
- Game Recap: Wings Route Mallards on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Down Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Admirals Kickstart 10th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser with $1,500 Donation - Norfolk Admirals