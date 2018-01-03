ECHL Board of Governors Approves Sale of Greenville Swamp Rabbits

January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved a Transfer of Controlling Interest of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from Chestnut Street Holdings, LLC, an entity owned by Fred Festa, to South Carolina Pro Hockey, LLC, an entity that will be managed by Steve Donner.

"On behalf of the ECHL Board of Governors, I would like to welcome the new ownership group," ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna said. "We are excited by their plans for the market. We would like to thank Fred for his considerable efforts on behalf of the Swamp Rabbits and the ECHL."

