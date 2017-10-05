ECHL Announces Marvel Super Hero Nights for 2017-18 Season

News Release

RED BANK, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the 2017-18 Season will feature Marvel Super Hero themed games throughout the League's 27 Teams including specialty jerseys, character appearances, co-branded ECHL/Marvel merchandise and other in-game promotions during the designated events.

At a press conference broadcast from the famed comic book store Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash, representatives from the ECHL, Marvel, MeiGray Group and the AMC series Comic Book Men discussed the relationship and the excitement for the upcoming games.

"Marvel is thrilled to work with the ECHL to provide all of their fans and ours with a one-of-a-kind in-game experience by bringing together the power of the Marvel brand with the energy and excitement of professional hockey," said Marvel Vice President, Digital Media & Marketing Solutions, Jonathan Parkhideh.

Over the course of the Season, each ECHL Team will adorn a special Marvel Super Hero theme jersey featuring one of several characters including Captain America, Ironman, Thor, Hulk, or collectively as the Avengers, with the ECHL Team's own logo intertwined. Several ECHL Marvel Super Hero Nights will feature these characters against each other with both teams wearing a specialty themed jersey.

"The ECHL is proud to partner with Marvel, one of Disney's most popular brands, in their first ever North American league-wide partnership," said Brian McKenna, Commissioner of the ECHL. "We would also like to thank Barry Meisel and the MeiGray Group for their participation to bring these Super Heroes to the ice by way of the specialty jerseys. The ECHL takes great pride in providing new and creative ideas to entertain our fans and expand our audience and Marvel is the ideal partner to continue this trend."

As part of this first-of-its-kind league-wide program, all ECHL-Marvel themed jerseys will be auctioned off to the public through The MeiGray Group at MeiGgray.com (http://www.meigray.com) . For complete details on the ECHL-Marvel Super Hero Night in the ECHL market nearest you, please see the schedule below or contact your ECHL Team directly.

ECHL - MARVEL Super Hero Game Nights

ECHL Team Game Date

Adirondack Thunder November 25, 2017

Allen Americans January 15, 2018

Atlanta Gladiators December 2, 2017

Brampton Beast November 19, 2017

Cincinnati Cyclones February 9-10, 2018

Colorado Eagles March 18, 2018

Florida Everblades November 18, 2017

Fort Wayne Komets April 7, 2018

Greenville Swamp Rabbits January 21, 2018

Idaho Steelheads March 24, 2018

Indy Fuel November 18, 2017

Jacksonville IceMen November 17, 2017

Kalamazoo Wings January 20, 2018

Kansas City Mavericks November 11, 2017

Manchester Monarchs January 20, 2018

Norfolk Admirals March 3, 2018

Orlando Solar Bears November 25, 2017

Quad City Mallards January 19, 2018

Rapid City Rush February 10, 2018

Reading Royals December 30, 2017

South Carolina Stingrays November 18, 2017

Toledo Walleye November 4, 2017

Tulsa Oilers March 25, 2018

Utah Grizzlies October 28, 2017

Wheeling Nailers November 10, 2017

Wichita Thunder November 25, 2017

Worcester Railers March 2-3, 2018

About the ECHL

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province for its 30th season in 2017-18. There have been 623 players /2017/04/Alum623.pdf) who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL, including 24 who made their debut in the 2016-17 season (http://www.echl.com/alumni) . The ECHL has affiliations (http://www.echl.com/nhl-ahl-affiliates) with 27 of the 30 NHL teams in 2017-18, marking the 21st consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com (http://www.echl.com) as well as on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/echl) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/echlhockey) .

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing.

For more information visit marvel.com (http://www.marvel.com) .

About MeiGray

The MeiGray Group (http://www.meigray.com) was formed by Barry Meisel and Bob Gray, two sports memorabilia collectors from New Jersey, who met in January 1997 trading game-worn hockey jerseys. We began selling game-worn jerseys to the sports-collecting public in August 1997.

