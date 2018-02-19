ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Colorado's Storm fined, suspended

Colorado's Ben Storm has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #679, Colorado at Idaho, on Feb. 16.

Storm is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a tripping infraction at 10:14 of the first period.

Storm will miss Colorado's game at Wichita on Feb. 20.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Colorado's Cannata fined, suspended

Colorado's Joe Cannata has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #679, Colorado at Idaho, on Feb. 16.

Cannata is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 10:38 of the second period

Cannata will miss Colorado's game at Wichita on Feb. 20.

Indy's Clarke fined, suspended

Indy's Garrett Clarke has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #693, Indy at Tulsa, on Feb. 17.

Clarke was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 17:33 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Clarke will miss Indy's games vs. Cincinnati (Feb. 20), vs. Quad City (Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24) and vs. Toledo (Feb. 27).

Tulsa's Kessy fined, suspended

Tulsa's Kale Kessy has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #693, Indy at Tulsa, on Feb. 17.

Kessy was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #46.5 at 17:33 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kessy will miss Tulsa's games vs. Colorado on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Tulsa's Bleackley fined, suspended

Tulsa's Conner Bleackley has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #693, Indy at Tulsa, on Feb. 17.

Bleackley was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 17:33 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bleackley will miss Tulsa's game vs. Colorado on Feb. 23.

