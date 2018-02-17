ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Moore fined, suspended

Allen's Bryan Moore has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #668, Utah at Allen, on Feb. 16.

Moore is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 8:21 of the first period.

Moore will miss Allen's game against Utah tonight (Feb. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Idaho's Dahl fined, suspended

Idaho's Jefferson Dahl has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #667, Colorado at Idaho, on Feb. 16.

Dahl is fined and suspended under Rule 28 - Supplementary Discipline as result of an unpenalized leg check at 16:47 of the third period.

Dahl will miss Idaho's game against Colorado tonight (Feb. 17).

