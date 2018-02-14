ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Utah's Howe fined, suspended

Utah's Travis Howe has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #638, Utah at Rapid City, on Feb. 10.

Howe was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 15:08 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Howe will miss Utah's games at Allen (Feb. 16 and 17) and vs. Idaho (Feb. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Klotz and Freschi fined, suspended

Kansas City's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for eight games and Eric Freschi has been suspended for two games resulting from their actions ECHL Game #641, Kansas City at Toledo, on Feb. 10. Both players have also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Klotz was assessed a match penalty for cross checking under Rule #59.4 at 12:14 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Klotz will miss Kansas City's games vs. Indy (Feb. 16 and Feb. 17), vs. Florida (Feb. 18), vs. Allen (Feb. 23 and Feb. 24), vs. Rapid City (Feb. 27) and vs. Fort Wayne (March 2 and March 3).

Freshci was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking under Rule #59.5 at 19:30 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Freschi will miss Kansas City's games vs. Indy on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

