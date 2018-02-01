ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Orlando's Mikulovich fined, suspended. Orlando's Aleksandr Mikulovich has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #579, Orlando at Atlanta, on Jan. 28.
Mikulovich was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing under Rule #45.5 at 11:36 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Mikulovich will miss Orlando's game at Atlanta on Feb. 3.
Kalamazoo's Taylor fined, suspended Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #885, Indy at Kalamazoo, on Jan. 28. Taylor was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 17:11 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Taylor will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Rapid City on Feb. 1.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
