ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Orlando's Mikulovich fined, suspended. Orlando's Aleksandr Mikulovich has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #579, Orlando at Atlanta, on Jan. 28.

Mikulovich was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing under Rule #45.5 at 11:36 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Mikulovich will miss Orlando's game at Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Kalamazoo's Taylor fined, suspended Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #885, Indy at Kalamazoo, on Jan. 28. Taylor was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 17:11 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Taylor will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Rapid City on Feb. 1.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board

ECHL Stories from February 1, 2018



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central