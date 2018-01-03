ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Orlando's Bootland fined, suspended

Orlando's Darryl Bootland has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #623, Orlando at Florida, on Dec. 30.

Bootland is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 12:55 of the third period.

Bootland will miss Orlando's game at Florida on Jan. 3

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen, Wichita discipline

The following fines and suspensions are all resulting from an altercation during pre-game warm-ups prior to the start of ECHL Game #414, Wichita at Allen, on Dec. 31.

Wichita's Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin has been suspended for one game, Dyson Stevenson has been suspended for two games and Guillaume Lepine has been suspended for seven games.

Crevier-Morin will miss Wichita's game vs. Quad City on Jan. 5, Stevenson will miss games vs. Quad City on Jan. 5 and vs. Kalamazoo on Jan. 6. Lepine will miss games vs. Quad City on Jan. 5, vs. Kalamazoo on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, at Tulsa on Jan. 10, vs. Utah on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 and vs. Colorado on Jan. 20.

Allen's David Makowski has been suspended for two games, Dalton Thrower has been suspended for three games and Mike Gunn has been suspended for seven games.

Makowski will miss Allen's games at Idaho on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Thrower will miss games at Idaho on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 and vs. Utah on Jan. 10. Gunn will miss games at Idaho on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, vs. Utah on Jan. 10, at Tulsa on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, vs. Tulsa on Jan. 15 and at Indy on Jan. 19.

Each player has also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

