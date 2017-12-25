ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Worcester's Hamonic fined, suspended

Worcester's Justin Hamonic has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #366, Adirondack at Worcester, on Dec. 22.

Hamonic received a match penalty under Rule #21.1 at 20:00 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Hamonioc will miss Worcester's game at Adirondack tonight (Dec. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Moore fined, suspended

Allen's Bryan Moore has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #360, Tulsa at Allen, on Dec. 22.

Moore was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 6:44 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Moore will miss Allen's game vs. Tulsa (Dec. 23) and vs. Wichita (Dec. 27).

