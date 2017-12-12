ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions stemming from ECHL Game #259, Reading at Wheeling.

Reading's Loic Leduc has been suspended indefinitely pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III) under Rule #40.4 at 16:21 of the second period. The length of Leduc's suspension will be announced later this week.

Wheeling's Jeff Taylor has been suspended indefinitely pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct under for leaving the bench during an altercation under Rule #70.6 at 16:21 of the second period. Taylor will miss Wheeling's game vs. Fort Wayne today (Dec. 3) and any further discipline will be announced later this week.

Wheeling's Garrett Meurs has been suspended indefinitely pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his tripping infraction at 16:21 of the second period. Meurs will miss Wheeling's game vs. Fort Wayne today (Dec. 3) and any further discipline will be announced later this week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

