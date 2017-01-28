ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Gillies fined, suspended

South Carolina's Trevor Gillies has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #556, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 27.

Gillies is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 15:05 of the second period.

Gillies will miss South Carolina's games against Florida tonight (Jan. 28) and Atlanta tomorrow (Jan. 29) and any further discipline will be announced next week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Colorado's Bootland fined, suspended

Colorado's Darryl Bootland has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #547, Wichita at Colorado, on Jan. 27.

Bootland is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 4:35 of the third period.

Bootland will miss Colorado's game against Wichita tonight (Jan. 28.).

Reading's Courville suspended

Reading head coach Larry Courville was suspended for one game, Jan. 27 at Adirondack.

