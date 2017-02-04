ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Idaho's Graham fined, suspended

Idaho head coach Neil Graham has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of actions at the completion of ECHL Game #587, Utah at Idaho, on Feb. 3.

Graham is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Graham will miss Idaho's game against Utah tonight (Feb. 4).

Idaho's Walsh fined

Idaho's Travis Walsh has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #587, Utah at Idaho, on Feb. 3.

Walsh is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Mathers fined

Allen's Derek Mathers has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #589, Tulsa at Allen, on Feb. 3.

Mathers is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 8:53 of the third period.

