ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fine and suspensions.

South Carolina's suspended for two additional games

South Carolina's Trevor Gillies has been suspended for two additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #556, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 27.

Gillies is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 15:05 of the second period.

Gillies missed South Carolina's games against Florida on Jan. 28 and Atlanta on Jan. 29 and will miss games against Florida on March 11 and March 12.

Florida's Kamrass fined, suspended

Florida's Zack Kamrass has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #569, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 28.

Kamrass is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kamrass missed Florida's game against Greenville on Feb. 1 and will miss games at South Carolina on March 11 and March 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

