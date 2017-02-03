ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions
February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fine and suspensions.
South Carolina's suspended for two additional games
South Carolina's Trevor Gillies has been suspended for two additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #556, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 27.
Gillies is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 15:05 of the second period.
Gillies missed South Carolina's games against Florida on Jan. 28 and Atlanta on Jan. 29 and will miss games against Florida on March 11 and March 12.
Florida's Kamrass fined, suspended
Florida's Zack Kamrass has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #569, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 28.
Kamrass is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Kamrass missed Florida's game against Greenville on Feb. 1 and will miss games at South Carolina on March 11 and March 12.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2017
- Stingrays Knock off Manchester with 8th OT Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Exact Revenge on Star Wars Night in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Come Back to Beat Monarchs, 3-2, in Overtime - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Bombard Admirals in 5-2 Win - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- John McCarron Returns from AHL - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Announce 2017 Hall Of Fame Details - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Receive American Hockey League Help - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Announce Goaltending Transactions - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Re-Sign Minella - Cincinnati Cyclones
- GameDay - Aces at Colorado - Friday, February 3, 2017 - Alaska Aces
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Preview: Allen vs. Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Need Valentine's Plans? - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Game Preview - February 3 vs. Wichita - Missouri Mavericks
- Game Day Storylines- vs Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Jackals Play Final Game in Brampton - Elmira Jackals
- Komets Host Rush Tonight, Nagle Activated - Fort Wayne Komets
- Tyler Ganly Reassigned to Everblades; Altshuller Recalled - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Trade for Summerhays, Milner Recalled - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Continues Road Trip in Missouri this Weekend - Wichita Thunder
- Gameday - Adirondack (22-13-4-3) Vs. Norfolk (15-23-4-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Fejes and Sparks Return Against Komets - Rapid City Rush
- Bring Your Dog to the Walleye Game - Toledo Walleye
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Toledo Walleye - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 2.3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Check out Our "Pink in the Rink" Jerseys .... - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.