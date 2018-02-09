ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Toledo's Kevin Gibson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #615, Toledo at Wheeling, on Feb. 6.

Gibson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 17:53 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Gibson will miss Toledo's game vs. Kansas City tonight (Feb. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

