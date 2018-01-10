ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Fort Wayne's Zac Larraza has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #455, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on Jan. 7.

Larraza is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 16:22 of the third period.

Larraza will miss Fort Wayne's games at Toledo (Jan. 12) and at Brampton (Jan. 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

