ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Atlanta's Luke Sandler has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #355, Atlanta at Jacksonville, on Dec. 21.

Sandler is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 16:20 of the third period.

Sandler will miss Atlanta's game at South Carolina tonight (Dec. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

