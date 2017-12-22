December 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Adirondack's Ty Loney has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #352, Manchester at Adirondack, on Dec. 20.
Loney is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 18:50 of the third period.
Loney will miss Adirondack's game at Worcester on Dec. 22.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2017
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Donate over 1,000 Toys to Toys for Tots After Teddy Toss - Norfolk Admirals
- Doornbosch Loaned to AHL Belleville - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup to Appear at 2018 Ccm/ECHL All-Star Classic - Indy Fuel
- Weekend set against Monarchs concludes pre-holiday slate - Reading Royals
- Reichenbach Makes 43 Saves as Admirals Blank Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Acquires Bligh from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Nick Bligh Traded to Wichita - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wings Add Point-Producing Defenseman Garret Cockerill - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rampage Recall Cannata, Meloche to AHL - Colorado Eagles
- Cannata's 30-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 1-0 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Everblades Jump IceMen in 3-2 Home Victory - Florida Everblades
- WALKERS FIRST AS PRO OVERSHADOWED BY STEELHEADS WIN - Rapid City Rush
- Schaafsma Overtime Goal Gives Komets 5-4 Overtime Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Williams stops 38 shots in Monarchs victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Fuel Fall One Goal Short in Wednesday Battle with Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel