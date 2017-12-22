ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Adirondack's Ty Loney has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #352, Manchester at Adirondack, on Dec. 20.

Loney is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 18:50 of the third period.

Loney will miss Adirondack's game at Worcester on Dec. 22.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

