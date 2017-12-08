ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Utah's Travis Howe has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #272, Idaho at Utah, on Dec. 6.

Howe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions following the game.

Howe will miss Utah's games at Idaho on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and further discipline will be announced next week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

