ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Wheeling's Jordan Kwas has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of actions at the completion of ECHL Game #607, Reading at Wheeling, on Feb. 4.
Kwas is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 2:11 of overtime.
Kwas will miss Wheeling's games at Idaho (Feb. 8, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11) and vs. Brampton (Feb. 15).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
