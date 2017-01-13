ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Colorado's Michael Sdao has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #462, Colorado at Idaho, on Jan. 11.
Sdao is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 17:06 of the third period.
Sdao will miss Colorado's games at Idaho tonight (Jan. 13) and tomorrow (Jan. 14) and any further discipline will be announced next week.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
