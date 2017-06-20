ECHL Announces Conference and Divisional Alignment

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday the divisional alignment for the 2017-18 regular season. The Jacksonville IceMen begin play in the South Division, while the Worcester Railers are the newest addition to the North Division. The Cincinnati Cyclones and Kansas City Mavericks have moved to the Central Division and the Tulsa Oilers and Wichita Thunder will now play in the Mountain Division.

As approved by the Board of Governors, the Conference and Divisional alignment for the 2017-18 season will be as follows:

Eastern Conference

North Division

Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Manchester Monarchs, Reading Royals, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers

South Division

Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville IceMen, Norfolk Admirals, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays

Western Conference

Central Division

Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Kalamazoo Wings, Kansas City Mavericks, Quad City Mallards, Toledo Walleye

Mountain Division

Allen Americans, Colorado Eagles, Idaho Steelheads, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder

South Carolina plays new divisional opponent Jacksonville 10 times total, including four meetings at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC will also travel to Worcester for their first-ever meeting with the Railers on Feb. 9.

South Carolina opens the season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

