Eastern Conference Finals Rematch Awaits NYRB II in Louisville

November 4, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - New York Red Bulls II
News Release
HARRISON, N.J. (November 3, 2017) - New York Red Bulls II, defending USL Cup Champions, heads to Louisville, Kentucky for a 2016 rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals against Louisville City FC, Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
NYRB II enters Saturday's conference final in what will be their sixth-straight road match dating back to early September. In back to back weeks, NYRB II have ended home unbeaten streaks of 14 (Charleston) and 13 (Tampa Bay) games en route to their second straight conference final.
Stefano Bonomo, NYRB II's leading scorer with 13 goals in 15 appearances, possesses the best goals per minute average amongst double-digit USL goal scorers at 90.3 minutes-per-goal.
New York advanced on penalties against Louisville in 2016 with Ryan Meara making the game-sealing save after Brandon Allen's penalty kick equalizer in extra time.
NYRB II have not fared well against Louisville in 2017 dropping a 3-0 result at home and falling 2-1 in Louisville.
Louisville defeated the Bethlehem Steel and Rochester Rhinos by 4-0 and 1-0 scorelines these playoffs.
The winner of Saturday's match will face the winner of Swope Park Rangers/OKC Energy FC in the USL Cup Final on Monday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPNU.
