Earthquakes Weekly

EARTHQUAKES NOTES

Earthquakes Part Ways with Goalkeeper Coach Tim Hanley

The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has parted ways with goalkeeper coach Tim Hanley. The Quakes will not immediately name his replacement on the coaching staff. Hanley, 57, served as the Quakes' goalkeeper coach for 11 seasons, including each of the last three.

Volunteers Gather at Avaya Stadium to Make Care Packages for U.S. Service Men and Women

In time for the holiday season, volunteers gathered at Avaya Stadium yesterday to put together over 1,000 care packages for troops and their families. Additionally, a silent auction was held to raise money for Operation Care and Comforts Adopt a Military Family program which supports veterans & their families. To watch NBC Bay Area's coverage of the event, click here.

Earthquakes Midfielder Marc Pelosi Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Marc Pelosi underwent a successful surgery on Friday, Nov. 17 to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson in Los Angeles. Pelosi, 23, signed with the Earthquakes on July 17, 2015 and played in 12 games during his debut season. After missing the entire 2016 season to injury, Pelosi made four appearances with the Quakes' USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC in 2017.

Earthquakes Announce Infrastructure Changes to Avaya Stadium, to Introduce Two New Premium Seating Options in 2018

The San Jose Earthquakes will offer fans two new premium seating options for the 2018 Major League Soccer season. The Sky Lounge, located in the southeast corner of the upper concourse behind Section 122, will be the most exclusive season pass option offered at Avaya Stadium. Additionally, newly remodeled Bench Suites will be available for game-by-game purchase for large groups. The Bench Suites are located directly behind and next to the home and visiting team benches. For more details on the Sky Lounge click here .

Quakes Academy Goalkeeper Andre Wangard Competing with Nicaragua National Team

San Jose Earthquakes' U-19 academy squad goalkeeper Andre Wangard is training with Nicaragua's U-20s ahead of the 2017 Central American Games from Dec. 3-17. The Nicaragua national team will compete with Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Belize and El Salvador, with gold, silver and bronze medal teams moving on to compete in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Winterfest to Return to Avaya Stadium on Dec. 3

The San Jose Earthquakes' second-annual Winterfest will return to Avaya Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3 with twice as much snow as 2016. The holiday-themed festival will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The two-acre 7UP Epicenter at Avaya Stadium will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a variety of activities, including a giant inflatable snow globe and arts and crafts stations. With 20 tons of snow available for snowballs and snowmen, fans will have an opportunity to have a true winter experience and should arrive early to catch the snow before it melts. Attendees can also take photos for their annual holiday cards with several photo opportunities set up throughout the 7UP Epicenter.

EARTHQUAKES IN THE COMMUNITY

Silicon Valley Turkey Trot

Who: Earthquakes mascot 'Q'

What: Supporting the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot Kids Fun Run and Zone; Mascot Race at 10 a.m.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23

Where: Arena Green in Downtown San Jose

ACADEMY UPDATE

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Boys' Academy faced Marin FC Alliance on Saturday Nov. 18 at the U-13 and U-14 levels. The U-13s won 3-1 and U-14s won 9-0.

On Thursday Nov. 30, the U-19s will face Orlando City SC. On Friday, Dec. 1 the U-17s will face Virginia Development Academy and U-19s will face North Carolina FC Youth.

The Quakes Girls' Academy faced Placer United SC on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the U-14, U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels. The U-14s won 3-0, U-15s won 2-1, U-17s earned a 3-1 victory and U-19s suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The girls will return to action on Dec. 6, to face Sky Blue - NYSC.

