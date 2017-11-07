Earthquakes Weekly

News Release

EARTHQUAKES NOTES

Earthquakes Midfielder Jahmir Hyka Nominated for 2017 MLS Fair Play Award and AT&T Goal of the Year

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jahmir Hyka has been selected as a finalist for both the 2017 MLS Fair Play Award and the 2017 AT&T Goal of the Year Award. Hyka is among three finalists for the Fair Play Award selected by MLS based on objective criteria, such as fouls committed, cards received, games and minutes played, as well as subjective evaluation of sportsmanlike behavior. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Albanian international was also nominated for the 2017 AT&T Goal of the Year for his spectacular game-winner against FC Dallas on May 20. Voting remains open for the award until Nov. 14. He finished the season with five assists, tied for second most on the team, and three goals in his debut season for the club.

Earthquakes Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell underwent a successful surgery to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson in Los Angeles and the goalkeeper is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2018 preseason.

Earthquakes Defender Kip Colvey Called to New Zealand National Team

San Jose Earthquakes defender Kip Colvey has been called up to the New Zealand National Team for the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff against Peru. The winner of the home and away playoff series, taking place Nov. 10 and Nov. 15, will secure a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Marco Ureña Called to Costa Rica National Team

San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Ureña has been called up to the Costa Rica National Team for a pair of international friendlies against Spain on Nov. 11 at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain, and Hungary on Nov. 14 at Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Earthquakes Girls' Academy Defender Maya Evans Called to U.S. U-16 National Team Camp

San Jose Earthquakes Girls' Academy defender Maya Evans is among 36 players called to the United States Under-16 Girls' National Team for a training camp in Carson, Calif. from Nov. 4-11. U.S. U-16 GNT head coach Kacey White has called up 36 players - all born in 2002 - for this age group's final training camp of 2017.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Avaya Stadium to Host U.S. Women's National Team Friendly Against Canada Nov. 12

Avaya Stadium, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host the U.S. Women's National Team for their final game of 2017 as they take on Canada in a friendly match on Sunday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and the game will be televised on FS1.

The roster features several players with Bay Area ties. Defender Kelley O'Hara, forward Christen Press, goalkeeper Jane Campbell and Chioma Ubogagu all attended Stanford, while Andi Sullivan currently plays for the Cardinal. Defender Abby Dahlkemper is from Menlo Park, forward Alex Morgan attended UC Berkeley and defenders Julie Ertz and Sofia Huerta attended Santa Clara University. Forward Lynn Williams is from Fresno, Calif.

Winterfest to Return to Avaya Stadium on Dec. 3

The San Jose Earthquakes' second-annual Winterfest will return to Avaya Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3 with twice as much snow as 2016. The holiday-themed festival will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The two-acre 7UP Epicenter at Avaya Stadium will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a variety of activities, including a giant inflatable snow globe and arts and crafts stations. With 20 tons of snow available for snowballs and snowmen, fans will have an opportunity to have a true winter experience and should arrive early to catch the snow before it melts. Attendees can also take photos for their annual holiday cards with several photo opportunities set up throughout the 7UP Epicenter.

EARTHQUAKES IN THE COMMUNITY

Health and Wellness Night with U14 Boys & Girls Academy

Who: Earthquakes midfielder Tommy Thompson

What: Speaking to Health & Wellness Topicsâ¨

When: Monday, Nov. 6â¨

Where: Bellarmine College Preparatory

ACADEMY UPDATE

On Friday, Nov. 3 the Quakes Boys' Academy's U-13 squad tied the LA Galaxy 3-3 and defeated Washington Timbers FC Academy 8-0. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the U-13s beat Los Angeles Football Club 4-0 and the U-14s fell 2-1 to the Colorado Rapids. The U-15s, U-17s and U-19s all faced Sacramento Republic FC, with the U-15s winning 5-0, the U-17s falling 2-1 and the U-19s tying 1-1. On Sunday, Nov. 5, the U-14s fell 2-1 to Pacific Northwest Soccer Club and won 2-0 against Los Angeles Football Club.

Next weekend, the Boys' Academy will face Santa Rosa United, Strikers FC, Placer Untied SC and the Pateadores.

The Quakes Girls' Academy faced California Thorns FC on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the U-14, U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels. The U-14s won 5-1, the U-15s fell 1-0, the U-17s earned a 4-2 victory and the U-19s suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Next weekend they will face So Cal Blues Soccer Club on Saturday, Nov. 11 and the Pateadores on Sunday, Nov. 12.

