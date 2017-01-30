Earthquakes Weekly Update: January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





The Earthquakes depart today for a training camp in Tucson, Ariz., where they will remain until Tuesday, Feb. 7. While in Tucson, the team will participate in three scrimmages against MLS teams: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. against Sporting Kansas City, Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. against Real Salt Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Seattle Sounders FC at 9:30 a.m.

Complete Earthquakes 2017 Preseason Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

TIME (PT)

TICKETS

Jan. 28

U-18 Academy

Quakes Training Facility

11 a.m.

Closed-Door

Jan. 31

Sporting KC

Tucson, Ariz.

10 a.m.

Closed-Door

Feb. 3

Real Salt Lake

Tucson, Ariz.

10 a.m.

Closed-Door

Feb. 7

Seattle Sounders FC

Tucson, Ariz.

9:30 a.m.

Closed-Door

Feb. 11

LA Galaxy

Cashman Field,

Las Vegas, Nev.

7 p.m.

Available

Feb. 18

Reno 1868 FC

Greater Nevada Field,

Reno, Nev.

12:30 p.m.

Available

Feb. 25

Sacramento Republic FC

Avaya Stadium

2 p.m.

Free to STH w/ opt-in, Available to general fans

EARTHQUAKES NEWS

Avaya Stadium to Host Critical USA-Honduras World Cup Qualifier on March 24

U.S. Soccer has selected Avaya Stadium, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, to host the critical FIFA World Cup Qualifier between the United States and Honduras on March 24. Kickoff for the first Final Round Qualifier in the Bay Area since 1997 is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on FS1 and Univision Networks ( more details ).

Earthquakes Sign Costa Rica National Team Forward Marcos Ureña

The San Jose Earthquakes announced that the club has signed Costa Rica National Team forward Marcos Ureña to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

Ureña, 26, has represented Costa Rica at the U-17, U-20 and senior team levels. Since making his senior team debut at 19 years old in 2009, he has tallied 10 goals and three assists in 45 appearances. He also played in four of the team's five matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and scored one minute into his appearance off the bench in a 3-1 win over Uruguay. He played a critical role in the team reaching the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament, before falling to the Netherlands in penalty kicks ( more details ).

Earthquakes Sign Defender Kofi Sarkodie to New Contract

The San Jose Earthquakes announced that the club has signed defender Kofi Sarkodie to a new multi-year contract. Sarkodie, 25, made 12 starts in 13 total appearances for San Jose in 2016 after being acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Houston Dynamo in April ( more details ).

Club America and Monarcas Morelia to Face Off at Avaya Stadium on March 26

Avaya Stadium will host an international friendly match between Liga MX's Club America and Monarcas Morelia on Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. PT. The match marks the first game in Club America's Tour Aguila and will be televised on Univision ( more details ).

Earthquakes Sign Community Driven Partnership with Valley Health Plan

The San Jose Earthquakes have partnered with heath insurance provider Valley Health Plan to increase community outreach throughout the Bay Area. Valley Health Plan is the presenting sponsor of several new community initiatives, including Quakes Free Play days, which offer children between ages 5-11 the chance to enjoy the game of soccer in a safe and pressure-free environment ( more details ).

Earthquakes Announce Sutter Health Doctors as Official Team Physicians

A team of Sutter Health doctors will serve as the Quakes' official team physicians through the 2020 season. Since the start of the 2016 season, Sutter Health has also been the official jersey sponsor of the Earthquakes.

The team of physicians consists of Richard Gayle, M.D., Warren King, M.D. and Kier Ecklund, M.D. providing orthopedic care, with Daniel Ouyang, M.D. and Scott Matthews, M.D. serving as team's primary care physicians. These doctors are all aligned with Sutter Health's Palo Alto Medical Foundation ( more details ).

EARTHQUAKES IN THE COMMUNITY

Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health

Who: Earthquakes front office

When: Monday, Jan. 30

Where: Almond Elementary in Los Altos

Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health

Who: Earthquakes front office

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Where: EM Grimmer Elementary in Fremont

Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health

Who: Earthquakes front office

When: Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Niles Elementary in Fremont

Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health

Who: Earthquakes front office

When: Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Lowell Elementary in San Jose

THIS WEEK IN EARTHQUAKES HISTORY

A look back on important moments in Earthquakes history that took place during the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

Feb. 4, 2001 - Acquired Defender Jeff Agoos

The Earthquakes acquired defender Jeff Agoos from DC United in exchange for two first round draft picks and forward Abdul Thompson Conteh on Feb. 4, 2001. During his four seasons with the Quakes, Agoos made 109 appearances, notching five goals, and helped the team win the 2001 and 2003 MLS Cups.

Feb. 1, 2005 - Signed Defender Troy Dayak to New Contract

The Earthquakes signed defender Troy Dayak to a new contract on Feb. 1, 2005. Dayak previously played for the Clash between 1996 and 1998 and rejoined the Quakes on April 5, 2001. During his eight seasons with San Jose, Dayak made 122 starts and 129 appearances. Dayak helped the team win the 2001 and 2003 MLS Cups.

Feb. 4, 2005 - Selected Chris Wondolowski in the MLS Supplemental Draft

On Feb. 4, 2005 the Earthquakes selected Chris Wondolowski in the MLS Supplemental Draft with the No. 41 pick. Wondolowski has gone on to break several Earthquakes and MLS records with 117 regular season goals.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.