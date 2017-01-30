Earthquakes Weekly Update: January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release
The Earthquakes depart today for a training camp in Tucson, Ariz., where they will remain until Tuesday, Feb. 7. While in Tucson, the team will participate in three scrimmages against MLS teams: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. against Sporting Kansas City, Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. against Real Salt Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Seattle Sounders FC at 9:30 a.m.
Complete Earthquakes 2017 Preseason Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
TIME (PT)
TICKETS
Jan. 28
U-18 Academy
Quakes Training Facility
11 a.m.
Closed-Door
Jan. 31
Sporting KC
Tucson, Ariz.
10 a.m.
Closed-Door
Feb. 3
Real Salt Lake
Tucson, Ariz.
10 a.m.
Closed-Door
Feb. 7
Seattle Sounders FC
Tucson, Ariz.
9:30 a.m.
Closed-Door
Feb. 11
LA Galaxy
Cashman Field,
Las Vegas, Nev.
7 p.m.
Available
Feb. 18
Reno 1868 FC
Greater Nevada Field,
Reno, Nev.
12:30 p.m.
Available
Feb. 25
Sacramento Republic FC
Avaya Stadium
2 p.m.
Free to STH w/ opt-in, Available to general fans
EARTHQUAKES NEWS
Avaya Stadium to Host Critical USA-Honduras World Cup Qualifier on March 24
U.S. Soccer has selected Avaya Stadium, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, to host the critical FIFA World Cup Qualifier between the United States and Honduras on March 24. Kickoff for the first Final Round Qualifier in the Bay Area since 1997 is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on FS1 and Univision Networks ( more details ).
Earthquakes Sign Costa Rica National Team Forward Marcos Ureña
The San Jose Earthquakes announced that the club has signed Costa Rica National Team forward Marcos Ureña to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.
Ureña, 26, has represented Costa Rica at the U-17, U-20 and senior team levels. Since making his senior team debut at 19 years old in 2009, he has tallied 10 goals and three assists in 45 appearances. He also played in four of the team's five matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and scored one minute into his appearance off the bench in a 3-1 win over Uruguay. He played a critical role in the team reaching the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament, before falling to the Netherlands in penalty kicks ( more details ).
Earthquakes Sign Defender Kofi Sarkodie to New Contract
The San Jose Earthquakes announced that the club has signed defender Kofi Sarkodie to a new multi-year contract. Sarkodie, 25, made 12 starts in 13 total appearances for San Jose in 2016 after being acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Houston Dynamo in April ( more details ).
Club America and Monarcas Morelia to Face Off at Avaya Stadium on March 26
Avaya Stadium will host an international friendly match between Liga MX's Club America and Monarcas Morelia on Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. PT. The match marks the first game in Club America's Tour Aguila and will be televised on Univision ( more details ).
Earthquakes Sign Community Driven Partnership with Valley Health Plan
The San Jose Earthquakes have partnered with heath insurance provider Valley Health Plan to increase community outreach throughout the Bay Area. Valley Health Plan is the presenting sponsor of several new community initiatives, including Quakes Free Play days, which offer children between ages 5-11 the chance to enjoy the game of soccer in a safe and pressure-free environment ( more details ).
Earthquakes Announce Sutter Health Doctors as Official Team Physicians
A team of Sutter Health doctors will serve as the Quakes' official team physicians through the 2020 season. Since the start of the 2016 season, Sutter Health has also been the official jersey sponsor of the Earthquakes.
The team of physicians consists of Richard Gayle, M.D., Warren King, M.D. and Kier Ecklund, M.D. providing orthopedic care, with Daniel Ouyang, M.D. and Scott Matthews, M.D. serving as team's primary care physicians. These doctors are all aligned with Sutter Health's Palo Alto Medical Foundation ( more details ).
EARTHQUAKES IN THE COMMUNITY
Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health
Who: Earthquakes front office
When: Monday, Jan. 30
Where: Almond Elementary in Los Altos
Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health
Who: Earthquakes front office
When: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Where: EM Grimmer Elementary in Fremont
Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health
Who: Earthquakes front office
When: Thursday, Feb. 2
Where: Niles Elementary in Fremont
Get Earthquakes Fit presented by Sutter Health
Who: Earthquakes front office
When: Friday, Feb. 3
Where: Lowell Elementary in San Jose
THIS WEEK IN EARTHQUAKES HISTORY
A look back on important moments in Earthquakes history that took place during the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
Feb. 4, 2001 - Acquired Defender Jeff Agoos
The Earthquakes acquired defender Jeff Agoos from DC United in exchange for two first round draft picks and forward Abdul Thompson Conteh on Feb. 4, 2001. During his four seasons with the Quakes, Agoos made 109 appearances, notching five goals, and helped the team win the 2001 and 2003 MLS Cups.
Feb. 1, 2005 - Signed Defender Troy Dayak to New Contract
The Earthquakes signed defender Troy Dayak to a new contract on Feb. 1, 2005. Dayak previously played for the Clash between 1996 and 1998 and rejoined the Quakes on April 5, 2001. During his eight seasons with San Jose, Dayak made 122 starts and 129 appearances. Dayak helped the team win the 2001 and 2003 MLS Cups.
Feb. 4, 2005 - Selected Chris Wondolowski in the MLS Supplemental Draft
On Feb. 4, 2005 the Earthquakes selected Chris Wondolowski in the MLS Supplemental Draft with the No. 41 pick. Wondolowski has gone on to break several Earthquakes and MLS records with 117 regular season goals.
