Earthquakes Weekly Update: January 16, 2017

Earthquakes Announce 2017 Regular Season Schedule

The San Jose Earthquakes unveiled their 2017 MLS regular season schedule, which includes 16 matches at Avaya Stadium and a return to Stanford Stadium for the seventh consecutive season. Thirteen of the team's 17 home games will be played on Saturday nights.

The Earthquakes will continue the tradition of playing the California Clasico when they host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 1 at Stanford Stadium (7 p.m./Univision). Among the keynote home games is the season opener against the Montreal Impact on Saturday, March 4 (7 p.m.), the battle against defending MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 8 (7:30 p.m.), the rivalry matchup with the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 27 (7 p.m./Univision) and the faceoff against the 2015 MLS Cup champion Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 30 (7:30 p.m.).

Earthquakes Select Midfielder Jackson Yueill in the First Round and Midfielder Lindo Mfeka in the Second Round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft

The San Jose Earthquakes selected UCLA and Generation adidas midfielder Jackson Yueill with the No. 6 overall selection and University of South Florida midfielder Lindo Mfeka with the No. 28 overall selection in the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, presented by adidas, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Yueill, 19, joins the Earthquakes after two seasons at UCLA, where he appeared in 40 games (32 starts). A 2015 and 2016 NSCAA First Team All-Far West Region and First Team All-Pac-12 Conference, Yueill scored nine goals and provided 17 assists during his two years with the Bruins.

Mfeka, 22, played four seasons at the University of South Florida. He made 69 starts in 72 total appearances, scoring 16 goals and adding 18 assists. In addition to being named First Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2016, he was also named an NSCAA Second Team All-East Region selection.

The Earthquakes will participate in the Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft via conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with the 50th and 72nd overall picks (more details).

Earthquakes Hire Former AS Roma Executive Jesse Fioranelli as General Manager

The San Jose Earthquakes announced that the club has hired Jesse Fioranelli as general manager. Fioranelli brings a diverse background to San Jose, having served time in senior positions on technical staffs and club management roles of several top-flight European clubs and more than six years as a player agent.

Fioranelli was most recently a member of the "Direzione Sportiva", the Sporting Direction unit for AS Roma since July 2015, where he played an integral role in overseeing a comprehensive club management program - The Roma Way - in the areas of player scouting, match analysis, player-centric development and recruitment for the first team and youth system. Fioranelli was also responsible for further expanding Roma´s market intelligence and relationship network throughout Europe and Latin America with clubs, agents and federations, including player-development collaboration with Germany´s National Team ahead of Euro 2016 ( more details ).

Earthquakes to Host Open Tryout on Jan. 29

The San Jose Earthquakes will host an open tryout on Sunday, Jan. 29. The tryout will take place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT at San Jose City College, located at 2100 Moorpark Avenue in San Jose. Participants will have the opportunity to make the Earthquakes' First Team or affiliate Premier Development League side Burlingame Dragons FC. The tryout will consist of three heats, which will each last 90 minutes, with the players competing in round robin scrimmages. Scouts from the Earthquakes and affiliates will be onsite to evaluate players. Registration is $150 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Earthquakes Community Fund. In addition to the opportunity to make the Earthquakes or Dragons FC roster, each participant will receive a Quakes branded water bottle, drawstring bag and ticket voucher to an Earthquakes home game in 2017. All interested participants should register online . Registrants will receive information about their heat information the week of January 23.

Bay Area to Host Knockout Round Match in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara will host a knockout round match in the 2017 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Bay Area is one of 13 metropolitan areas that will welcome the 14th edition of the Gold Cup set to take place next July 7-26 ( more details ).

