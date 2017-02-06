Earthquakes Weekly Update: February 6, 2017

Earthquakes Weekly Update: February 6, 2017

The Earthquakes will return from training camp in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 7 after facing Seattle Sounders FC at 9:30 a.m. that morning. The team will train in market before departing for Las Vegas where they face the LA Galaxy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Remaining Earthquakes 2017 Preseason Games

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

TIME (PT)

TICKETS

Feb. 7

Seattle Sounders FC

Tucson, Ariz.

9:30 a.m.

Closed-Door

Feb. 11

LA Galaxy

Cashman Field,

Las Vegas, Nev.

7 p.m.

Available

Feb. 18

Reno 1868 FC

Greater Nevada Field,

Reno, Nev.

12:30 p.m.

Available

Feb. 25

Sacramento Republic FC

Avaya Stadium

2 p.m.

Free to STH w/ opt-in, Available to general fans

EARTHQUAKES NEWS

Earthquakes Defender Marvell Wynne Currently Being Held Out of Training and Games

Marvell Wynne is currently being held out of training and games after a heart abnormality was discovered during the annual entrance physical and subsequent follow-up evaluations. He is currently undergoing further evaluations and the team will release more information once those evaluations have concluded. Wynne, 30, is an 11-year MLS veteran with 301 career appearances. He started 63 of the Quakes' 68 regular season matches during the past two seasons.

Earthquakes Hire John Spencer as Assistant Coach

The club has hired John Spencer as an assistant coach. Spencer fills the vacancy left by Ian Russell's departure to become head coach at the team's USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC. Spencer, 46, was most recently an assistant coach for the Colorado Rapids in 2016, where he helped the club earn the second best record in Major League Soccer (15-6-13) and reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2006. The Rapids improved their goal differential from -10 in 2015 (t-3rd worst in MLS) to +7 (5th best) in 2016 with Spencer on staff ( more details ).

Earthquakes Defender Harold Cummings Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

Defender Harold Cummings underwent a successful surgery the morning of Friday, Feb. 3 to repair a sports hernia in his abdomen. The injury was suffered during last month's Copa Centroamericana and aggravated in the team's first preseason match in Tucson, Arizona. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Hutchinson and is expected to sideline the defender for 3-4 weeks ( more details ).

Earthquakes Sign Albania National Team Midfielder Jahmir Hyka

The club has signed Albania National Team midfielder Jahmir Hyka to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Hyka, 28, joins San Jose from FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League. He scored six goals and added three assists in 15 Super League matches during the 2016-17 season, also competing in Europa League qualifiers and the Swiss Cup. He originally joined Luzern in 2011 and made 182 appearances for the side, tallying 25 goals and 20 assists ( more details ).

Earthquakes Acquire Danny Hoesen and Florian Jungwirth

The club has acquired Dutch forward Danny Hoesen (HOO-sen) on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, using Targeted Allocation Money and signed German defender/midfielder Florian Jungwirth (YUNG-verth) using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of P-1 Visas and ITC. Hoesen, 26, most recently played for FC Groningen of the Dutch Eredivisie. Since joining FC Groningen ahead of the 2014-15 season, Hoesen has tallied 15 goals and five assists in 72 appearances, including four goals in 12 matches so far this season. He helped the club win the 2014-15 KNVB Cup, the Dutch version of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Jungwirth, 28, joins the Earthquakes after two and a half seasons with SV Darmstadt 98 of the German Bundesliga. He made 63 appearances for Darmstadt, recording three assists, and helped the club earn promotion from the 2. Bundesliga to the top flight with a second place finish in 2014-15 ( more details ).

Earthquakes to Host 2017 Jersey Unveil Party at San Pedro Square on Feb. 16

The San Jose Earthquakes will host a jersey unveil party at San Pedro Square Market in Downtown San Jose on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 p.m., presented by Sutter Health. The club will celebrate the launching of a new primary kit for the first time since 2014 at the preseason festivity. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will have the first opportunity to purchase the new kit during an exclusive window from 6-6:30 p.m. ( more details ).

CONCACAF Awards 2017 Gold Cup Final to Levi's® Stadium

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced today that the final of the 2017 Gold Cup will be held at Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, July 26 ( more details ).

THIS WEEK IN EARTHQUAKES HISTORY

A look back on important moments in Earthquakes history that took place during the week of Feb. 6 - 12

Feb. 6, 2000 - Acquired Forward Ian Russell in the 2000 MLS SuperDraft

The Earthquakes selected forward Ian Russell in the 2000 MLS SuperDraft. Russell played with the Quakes for six seasons, scoring five goals and providing 20 assists in 131 games. Russell then served as an Earthquakes assistant coach for nine seasons before joining USL's Reno 1868 FC in November 2016.

