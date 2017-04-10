Earthquakes Weekly Update: April 10, 2017

News Release

The San Jose Earthquakes will seek to maintain their undefeated streak at home when they host FC Dallas on Friday, April 14 at Avaya Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:45 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on UniMas, KNBR 1050 and KZSF 1370.

Saturday will also be College Night and the High School Night of Champions. The annual Quakes event celebrates local students and alumni from Santa Clara University, San Jose State University, Stanford, UC Berkeley, University of San Francisco and UC Davis, as well as honors the high school boys and girls soccer NCS and CCS Conference Champions.

THIS WEEK

Earthquakes Schedule for the Week of April 10, 2017

OPPONENT INFORMATION

Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas All-Time

MLS Regular Season: 25-20-14

Home: 15-8-7 (49 GF, 32 GA)

Away: 10-12-7 (40 GF, 38 GA)

All-Time Scoring: San Jose - 89, FC Dallas - 70

Last Game vs. FC Dallas

FC Dallas 1 - 0 Earthquakes; July 8, 2016; Avaya Stadium, San Jose, CA

The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Western Conference-leading FC Dallas 1-0 at Avaya Stadium. The loss was the first at Avaya Stadium for San Jose in 2016. The Earthquakes nearly took an early lead in the sixth minute of the match after being awarded a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. Midfielder Anibal Godoy stepped up and wrapped a shot around the wall, forcing FC Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz to make a diving save to keep the match scoreless. FC Dallas had a chance at goal in the 19th minute that was snuffed out by keeper David Bingham. After receiving a chip from midfielder Mauro Diaz, forward Maximiliano Urruti took an open shot on net. Bingham sprawled out to get a hand on the ball and send it ricocheting off the post and safely back to him. Five minutes later, Quakes midfielder Cordell Cato secured the ball by the corner flag and passed it to midfielder Alberto Quintero in the box. His cross in front of the net was tipped by forward Chris Wondolowski and rolled inches wide of the far post. The Earthquakes almost took the lead again in the 32nd minute after another foul just outside the box. Godoy attempted to curl a left-footed free kick past the FC Dallas keeper, but his shot bounced off the crossbar and was cleared. FC Dallas broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when forward Michael Barrios took a hard shot on net that Quakes defender Marvell Wynne cleared off the goal line. The clearance landed to Urruti whose close-range bicycle kick sailed past Bingham to give FC Dallas the lead.

History of the Quakes - FC Dallas Rivalry

The Earthquakes were 9-1-4 in the final 14 games against Dallas prior to San Jose's relocation to Houston ... The Quakes posted a seven-game winning streak during that stretch from July 20, 2002 - April. 15, 2004 ... San Jose and Dallas met in an important match on Oct. 16, 2004, as San Jose needed a win or a tie to advance to the playoffs, while Dallas needed a win to clinch the final berth in the playoffs. The two teams played to a 2-2 tie at the Cotton Bowl, giving San Jose a spot in the playoffs, while Dallas did not qualify. Ramiro Corrales scored the Quakes second goal in that game ... On Sept. 27, 2003, San Jose's Dwayne De Rosario scored the fastest goal in MLS history, netting a goal 11 seconds into the match at Spartan Stadium against Dallas. De Rosario would go on to net a hat trick in the game, the second hat trick in Quakes team history ... The Earthquakes won both matches against FC Dallas in 2011 ... The Earthquakes defeated FC Dallas in a 2-0 road win in the first meeting of the season on Mar. 26, and closed out the 2011 season with a 4-2 win at Buck Shaw Stadium on Oct. 22 ... In their first meeting of 2012, the two teams battled to a scoreless draw on July 7 at FC Dallas Stadium ... The Earthquakes followed up with a 2-1 win on July 18 at Buck Shaw Stadium ... The Earthquakes went 1-1-1 against FC Dallas in 2013 ... FC Dallas won their first meeting of 2013 1-0 at FC Dallas Stadium thanks to a strike from Fabian Castillo ... The Quakes and FC Dallas tied 2-2 on August 24 after three red cards were issued ... The Quakes capped off the 2013 campaign with a 2-1 win at Buck Shaw Stadium in the last game of Ramiro Corrales' career ... San Jose won their first two meetings against FC Dallas in 2014, each with a score of 2-1, before dropping the third game 5-0 at Buck Shaw Stadium on August 16 ... On March 7, 2015 the Quakes dropped the season opener 1-0 at FC Dallas with a stoppage time goal ... In the second matchup of the 2015 season, San Jose kept a scoreless draw at Avaya Stadium on June 7 despite finishing the game with only nine men ... The Earthquakes fell to FC Dallas 2-1 in their final game of the 2015 season after going down to 10 men in the second half due to a Matias Perez Garcia red card ... In their first meeting of 2016, the Quakes drew 2-2 with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium ... San Jose played to a scoreless draw against FC Dallas at Avaya Stadium in their second meeting, despite being without four players due to Copa America Centenario call-ups ... In their final meeting of 2016, the Earthquakes fell 1-0 to FC Dallas, their first loss at home that season.

Earthquakes - FC Dallas Connections

Earthquakes midfielder Shea Salinas grew up in the Dallas area and played USL soccer in the summer for Dallas-Fort Worth Tornados in 2005 and 2006 ... Earthquakes defender Marvell Wynne (2004-05) and FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (2009-12) both attended UCLA ... FC Dallas midfielder Atiba Harris played on the Earthquakes in 2014 ... FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead and Earthquakes midfielder/forward Tommy Thompson are both grew up in Sacramento, California ... Earthquakes midfielder Shea Salinas (2004-07) and FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman (2011-12) both attended Furman University ... Quakes defender Andres Imperiale, as well as FC Dallas midfielders Mauro Diaz and Javier Morales, defender Hernan Grana and forward Maximiliano Urruti were all born in Argentina ... San Jose defender Victor Bernardez and FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa are both from Honduras and played on the national team together from 2004-2014.

