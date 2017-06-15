Earthquakes to Host Seattle Sounders FC in Lamar Hunt

June 15, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following their 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Deltas on Wednesday night, the San Jose Earthquakes will host Seattle Sounders FC in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. The match will kick off at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at Avaya Stadium.
The matchups and hosting scenarios for the next two rounds were decided in a draw by U.S. Soccer on Thursday morning. San Jose won the right to host both the Round-of-16 matchup against Seattle and a potential Quarterfinal match against the LA Galaxy or Sacramento Republic FC, should the team advance.
The Quakes hold a 15-13 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play. A win over Seattle would propel the Earthquakes to the Quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time since 2012.
Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will have access to the match for free and have had their tickets uploaded to their Earthquakes Account Manager. Season Ticket Holders can purchase add-on tickets through their respective fan relations specialist, and groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling 408-556-7700, beginning tomorrow, June 16, at 10 a.m. General fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster beginning on Tuesday, June 20 at 1 p.m.
