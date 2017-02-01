Earthquakes to Host 2017 Jersey Unveil Party at San Pedro Square on February 16

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host a jersey unveil party at San Pedro Square Market in Downtown San Jose on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 p.m., presented by Sutter Health. The club will celebrate the launching of a new primary kit for the first time since 2014 at the preseason festivity.

Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will have the first opportunity to purchase the new kit during an exclusive window from 6-6:30 p.m. The event also represents the first day that season ticket holders will get a 20% discount on team merchandise-an increase of 5% over last year's discount-which will extend through the end of the 2017 season. The jersey will then be made available to general fans afterwards.

Among the attractions at the party will be numerous Quakes first team players and a live band. Fans can take photos in the photo booth that will be on site, featuring Quakes props. The Earthquakes' two MLS Cups will also be present for photo opportunities.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP ahead of the event by filling out the form here. Autographed memorabilia and an authentic 2017 primary kit will be among the raffle items available to those in attendance that RSVP'd.

