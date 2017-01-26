Earthquakes Sign Defender Kofi Sarkodie to New Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has signed defender Kofi Sarkodie to a new multi-year contract.

Sarkodie, 25, made 12 starts in 13 total appearances for San Jose in 2016 after being acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Houston Dynamo in April.

"When you look at Kofi, it's easy to forget he's young because of his experience in MLS," said head coach Dominic Kinnear. "He's a very versatile, positive person on the field and in the locker room and we're happy to have him on the team."

During his six-year Major League Soccer career, Sarkodie has appeared in 111 games (106 starts) and tallied 10 assists since being drafted with the seventh overall selection in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft. He also scored in a 3-1 win over D.C. United in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals to help the Dynamo advance to MLS Cup. He was later named the Dynamo Defender of the Year in 2013 after leading the club in minutes played that season.

A product of the United States Youth National Team system, Sarkodie has represented the U.S. at several levels, including U-20 and U-23. He was also a member of the U.S. U-17s at the 2007 U-17 FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

